Check out the Week’s Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations

At the E! People’s Choice Awards, Chrishell Stause, Sarah Hyland, and Laverne Cox all debuted new hairstyles, while Mike “The Situation” went blonde.

And the best transformation award goes to…

One of the biggest trends on the red carpet at E!’s People’s Choice Awards on December was unexpected hair changes.

Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox debuted a new color, while Selling Sunset actress Chrishell Stause made headlines for her newly brunette locks, and Sarah Hyland wore a “Little Paris Doll” look.

Other celebrities, such as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, rocked a bleach blonde buzzcut perfect for fistbumping, and Billie Eilish ditched her platinum locks for darker tresses.

Oh, and Lily Collins beat Emily to Emily’s highly anticipated return to Paris.

Oh, my God!

Take a look at the week’s most unexpected celebrity transformations…

Who says blondes have more fun? At the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, the reality realtor wore a plunging red gown and debuted a head-turning brunette hairstyle, evoking her scene-stealing look from last year, when she debuted another jaw-dropping haircut: bangs.

Stause captioned a Dec. 1 photo, “Needed a change!”

It was revealed to be a wig in an Instagram post on July 7th.

Thank you for taking me to the dark side, @hairbybradleyleake.

“Swipe to see how we got there,” she wrote, pointing to a photo of hair pieces scattered on the floor.

“I’m sure I’ll return to my roots at some point.”

However, for the time being, we have only toned down the front and will have to do so gradually.

Thank you for all of your kind words; it’s always fun to switch things up!”

Stause’s hairstylist, Bradley Leake, told E! News exclusively that her red Genny dress inspired her to try out the dark side.

“We decided to change it up and go for something a little sultrysexy and darker but still soft because of Chrishell’s sleek red dress,” Leake explained.

“We always base the glam around the night’s outfit and unanimously agreed to go darker without being harsh,” says the group.

A red carpet hair color fit for a queen!

On December 20, 2021, she will make her debut as the host of E!’s Live From E! at the People’s Choice Awards.

The star of Orange Is the New Black wore a…

