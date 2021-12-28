Check out these celebrity photos that received more likes on Instagram than Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement.

Take a look at the celebrity photos that received more likes on Instagram than Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are among the celebrities whose Instagram posts received millions of likes in 2021.

Take a look at the photos!

What a warm welcome!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s announcement that they are expecting twins is the most-liked Instagram post of 2021, according to Wikipedia and Uproxx.

The couple announced the news in October and received over 32 million likes in a matter of hours.

This is unsurprising given that the soccer star has over 380 million Instagram followers, making him the most popular user on the platform.

Ariana Grande, who married Dalton Gomez in May, came in second, with photos that were as dreamy and beautiful as the pop star’s own music.

Kylie Jenner, who announced her pregnancy with 24 million likes, was right behind Ariana.

She’s the third most followed person on Instagram as of December 2021, so it’s only fitting that she’s third on this list as well.

While Instagram has yet to release an official list of this year’s most-liked posts, its users are already doing the math.

Check out the photos below to see the rest of the top 10 Instagram posts.

On their October post, the soccer player and his partner received 32.3 million likes.

28. Announcing a pregnancy

The wedding announcement, which was posted on May 26, received 26.7 million likes.

In an adorable video that received 24.6 million likes in May, the Kylie Cosmetics guru and boyfriend Travis Scott revealed they are expecting their second child together.

On March 17, her fans gave her a big thumbs up for her new look, giving her 23 million likes.

Messi’s announcement that he would join Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain on Aug.

22.1 million people liked 11 posts.

The star posed for Vogue in her second most popular photo, which received 22.1 million likes, as seen here.

The soccer player’s birthday is Aug.

He received 21.2 million likes on his announcement that he would be leaving Barcelona on August 8.

And this shirtless photo, which received 22 million likes on July 11, was just as popular.

After raking in 20.2 million likes with their Aug. video, a mermaid and her admirer took the second to last spot.

Reel number 18

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

See the Celebrity Photos That Got More Instagram Likes Than Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Announcement