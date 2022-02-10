Check out Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s most recent date night.

Take a look at Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s recent date night.

In the run-up to the 2022 Super Bowl, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker can be seen jamming to John Mayer’s performance.

On their night out at the Hollywood Palladium, the two got cozy.

On this date, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker hit a home run.

At John Mayer’s concert, which helped kick off the 2022 Super Bowl events in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1, the Boom star and Pittsburgh Pirate got cozy.

Vanessa wore a cheetah print coat and ombre sunglasses while wrapped up in Cole’s arms at the Hollywood Palladium, while the baseball star wore a black hoodie and corduroy pants for their evening of music.

“What a show,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram story from the night, which not only praised the Gravity singer’s performance but also showed fans jamming out and bathed in red lighting.

As they rang in the new year together, a source told E! News that the two were exclusive at the start of 2021.

The 33-year-old actress and 25-year-old outfielder have been spotted on the baseball field and in concert crowds since then.

They made their relationship social media official for Valentine’s Day 2021 by writing tribute posts to each other.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” Vanessa captioned the photo of them kissing.

The Princess Switch actress posed in front of canyons on a hike with Cole, lips puckered to the camera, in a recent Instagram post, captioning the time spent in nature, “Grounded and oh so happy.”

