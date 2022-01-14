Check out what model Olivia Culpo was wearing when an airline labeled her outfit “inappropriate” and told her to “put on a blouse.”

Before boarding a flight to Cabo San Lucas, the former Miss Universe was stopped by an American Airlines crew.

Olivia, 29, had problems while vacationing with her sister Aurora and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

On Thursday, Aurora took to Instagram stories while at the airport to share their bizarre experience trying to board a flight to Mexico.

“Olivia and I are going to Cabo,” the model’s sister said to the camera before panning over to show off Olivia’s outfit.

The pageant contestant turned to flaunt her outfit of black bicycle shorts, a black bralette, and a long, loose-fitting black sweater.

“She looks cute and appropriate, doesn’t she?” Aurora continued.

“They summon her to the desk and inform her that she must put on a blouse or she will be denied boarding,” she explained.

“Tell me that isn’t so messed up,” grumbled the blonde.

Olivia re-posted the image to her own Instagram story, captioning it, “Oh no, I’m confused lol.”

Is this offensive or in any way inappropriate?”

The TV personality then changed into a baggy hoodie that covered her entire figure before spotting someone wearing a similar outfit to her first look in the crowd.

Aurora then continued filming, including the look-alike, before pointing the camera back at her sister and saying, “She looks beautiful and they don’t care, but she has to cover up.”

Olivia rose to prominence after winning Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe all in the same year.

Her boyfriend, North Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, accompanied the pageant queen and her sibling on their trip to Cabo.

When the two started following each other on Instagram, word of their relationship spread, but they kept it quiet until October 2019.

After signing a (dollar)64 million contract with the Panthers in April 2020, which included a (dollar)21.5 million signing bonus, Christian is widely considered the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The couple met through mutual friends, but Culpo had reservations about dating another athlete after winning the Miss Universe pageant in 2012.

Nick Jonas in 2013, former NFL player Tim Tebow in 2015, and NFL player Danny Amendola from 2016 to 2018 were among her previous boyfriends.

Olivia finally caved in and the couple married in June of this year.

In a series of Instagram Stories in 2020, the TV star revealed her “excruciating” endometriosis diagnosis.

The model stated that she is suffering from painful symptoms and advised…

