Cheech Marin’s Stoner Food Reimagines Ghost Kitchens as “Host Kitchens” (Exclusive)

Cheech Marin, an actor and cannabis enthusiast, teamed up with chef Zach Neil to create classic stoner fare to help out local eateries.

Neil claimed that he created the partnership with Marin by kismet.

He told, “It sounds like a magical story, but it’s true.”

“As a result, I wanted to create a marijuana-focused brand.”

I wanted to create something that could cater to the late-night crowd, such as musicians and creators, at 3 a.m.

People leaving nightclubs and bars, as well as other activities.

And I just said to someone, ‘I’m going to work on a concept for munchie food.’ I combined the words munchie and Cheech to create Muncheechos.”

“I wrote the entire deck, and then I found someone through a friend of a friend who knew [Marin’s] agent.”

We were on the phone again 24 hours later.

“We had a deal three weeks later,” he said.

The concept reflects the current state of the economy, in which many restaurants operate on the whims of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

So, instead of a ghost kitchen, which is a place where food is prepared, Neil and Marin are using host kitchens.

“We do host kitchens for us,” Neil explained.

“Which is unusual.

Being in a restaurant myself, one of the things I really wanted for Muncheechos was that restaurants are suffering now more than they have ever before.”

“And the restaurant industry doesn’t need a bunch of carpetbaggers coming in and opening ghost kitchens on every street,” he added.

“For us, the host kitchen model is the way to go.”

We’re asking existing restaurants with staff and a business to become virtual hubs for Muncheechos, so they can make more money.” The first host Muncheechos kitchens will open in New York in February, with plans to expand until Muncheechos is available nationwide.

The idea is straightforward.

An app will be used to access the extensive menu, and food will be delivered.

Neil and Marin collaborated to create a menu that caters to everyone’s needs, whether they’re planning a late-night party or simply want to order lunch for the family.

