Cheer season 2 on Netflix: A triumphant return – even if Navarro’s underdog spirit has faded.

Season 2 of Cheer on Netflix is a triumphant return, even if Navarro has lost their underdog spirit.

Navarro’s rivals, Trinity Valley, are introduced in the second season of Netflix’s hit docuseries.

Cheer, which premiered on Netflix in January 2020, was an instant hit.

The docuseries was a gripping depiction of sporting excellence and tenacity, following the Texan Navarro College cheerleading squad to victory at the Daytona Collegiate National Championship.

Has its popularity ruined the team’s chances of winning again? It certainly appears so in the first episode of the second season.

Filming began just two weeks after the first triple-Emmy-winning season aired, and the documentary begins with footage of the show’s stars courting fame, from appearances on Ellen to being interviewed on stage by Oprah Winfrey during her arena tour.

Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, and their no-nonsense boss Monica Aldama, the Navarro cheerleaders and coaching staff we grew so attached to, are clearly balancing the intense pressure of repeating their national championship victory with their new media commitments.

While these are entertaining, we don’t watch Cheer for the commercials.

Fans expect ferocious competition, elite athleticism, and awe at the dedication of these teenagers who have dedicated their lives to an often-overlooked sport.

The magic that made the first installment so compelling is still present by introducing Navarro’s new rookies and their dreams of joining the Daytona team.

The drama of who will “make mat” consumes the majority of the episode, and Morgan’s return to the team quells our curiosity about what they’re up to now.

There was always an underlying sadness in watching Cheer’s first season because of how hard the teenagers worked for a single victory, and because there is no professional league or career progression, winning Daytona truly felt like an all-or-nothing game.

While it’s great to see many of them again, the unspoken reasons for their return to Navarro – to cash in on their TV fame, because they haven’t yet graduated from the two-year college, or because there’s nowhere else to put their talents – are disheartening.

Greg Whiteley, the director, appears to be well aware that celebrity doesn’t last long.

He’s shifted some of the focus to Navarro’s rivals, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), to keep the show’s dynamism.

Initially, the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Cheer season 2, Netflix, review: A triumphant return – even if Navarro have lost their underdog spirit