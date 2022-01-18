Cheer’s Decision to Address the Jerry Harris Scandal: Morgan Simianer’s Opinion

Cheer’s Decision to Address the Jerry Harris Scandal: Morgan Simianer’s Thoughts

Increasing public awareness.

Cheer, Netflix’s 2020 hit series, thrust a community college cheerleading squad into the spotlight, starring fan favorites like Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, and, perhaps most importantly, Jerry Harris.

Jerry was known for his over-the-top and encouraging “mat talk” at Navarro College, but that all changed in September 2020 when he was arrested and charged with child pornography production.

Now, it’s all playing out in Cheer’s recently released second season—a decision that Morgan believes was difficult for producers to make. “I think it’s a good thing because it’s a problem that’s happening in the world,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan.

Number eighteen

“I think it’s a good thing to be able to bring some light to it to help those out there,” Morgan continued, admitting she was “obviously shocked” by the allegations against her former teammate.

Jerry has pleaded not guilty to seven sex crimes charges since his arrest.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson told E! News in December.

When the investigation is finished, we are confident that the true facts will be revealed.”

“I just want to say that my heart goes out to everyone involved,” Morgan added.

Cheer’s second season features less of the 24-year-old reality TV star than the first, owing to the fact that she graduated from Navarro in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ruined her last chance to compete in Daytona.

Looking back on the 2021 competition, she told E! News, “It was hard because I wanted to be out there and be with my team.”

“But at the same time, I’m just glad I was able to help them and, you know, return as an alumni and just be there for my family.”

Morgan may no longer be a Navarro cheerleader, but she’s indelibly etched herself into the team’s history.

She explained, “I’ve been doing these crazy once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, meeting some insane people.”

“It’s been two years since the first season came out, and my life is literally still not real.”

That’s not to say Morgan doesn’t have feelings…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Morgan Simianer Weighs In on Cheer’s Decision to Address the Jerry Harris Scandal