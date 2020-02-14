Cheer’s Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback ”Mat Talk” Models at Fashion Week

When cheer meets fashion.

Over the weekend, Cheer stars Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback made their New York Fashion Week debut, which was all thanks to Instagram.

The two cheerleading powerhouses have quickly become fan-favorites after Netflix released a docu-series based on the Texas champion team from Navarro College, which they are both part of.

However, the dynamic duo packed their bags and headed to the Big Apple for an unforgettable fashion experience.

And yes, they brought their glitzy red and black cheer uniforms with them.

Sitting front row for the Brandon Maxwell show at the Museum of Natural History, Gabi and Lexi laid their eyes on the latest and greatest pieces from the designer (who is also a fellow Texan!).

According to Vogue, the Netflix stars arrived to the highly-anticipated event in their Navarro College cheerleading uniforms, but changed into chic and sleek ensembles once it started.

Just because they served lewks in their Brandon Maxwell designs once the runway began, doesn’t mean they didn’t “mat talk” the models.

“You’re beautiful… you’re incredible,” Gabi can be heard telling the models in a video captured by Teen Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner. “You’re a 10, you’re a 10… you’re a 10.”

In the short video clip, the Netflix star could be heard cheering so loudly that some of the models couldn’t help but smile and giggle.

For the show, Gabi was a vision in white as she donned a racer front mini-dress. Moreover, Lexi slipped into a black spaghetti strap number that she accessorized with a flashy silver jewel-adorned belt.

While their outfits were timeless, they added some drama to their beauty. The two swiped on some shimmery shadow and drew on exaggerated cat-eyes. But they kept the rest of their makeup soft and natural.

At the Brandon Maxwell show, Gabi and Lexi posed for pictures with the designer himself, Karlie Kloss, Eva Chen and so many others. They even got to chat with Bella Hadid backstage, who modeled in the show.

“When Bella Hadid said ‘Hi’ to us [backstage at Brandon Maxwell]and said she loved us, I almost fainted,” Gabi told the The Post over the weekend.

“We’re getting recognized by the models. It’s like a very surreal thing and I feel like I’m dreaming,” she continued. “Bella is an absolute queen and she just kills everything she does. She’s definitely one of my favorites.”

Lexi chimed in, saying, “That made my day.”

On Sunday, the reality TV stars were seated front row at the Tory Burch show at Sotheby’s. Lexi sported a bright-orange Tory Sport puffer jacket while Gabi sported a black jacket with colorful trim.