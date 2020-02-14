Cheer’s Jerry Harris Freaking Out Over His Oscars Interview With Brad Pitt Is So Pure

The stars walking the 2020 red carpet got an extra dose of excitement from none other than Jerry Harris from Cheer. The breakout star of the Netflix docu-series about the Navarro College cheer team hit the Oscars carpet as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While on the carpet, Jerry, who is famous for his encouraging mat talk, got to speak to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Idina Menzel, Brad Pitt, Billie Ellish, Finneas and more.

“I can’t believe I’m standing here on the red carpet,” he said during his introduction. “I’m just so, so excited.”

Once Jerry got in front of the celebrities, he was poised—and of course the Jerry everyone has come to know and love.

“I’m so excited,” Ellish told Jerry. “Oscars!”

“I said the same thing!” Jerry said.

Ellish, who sang a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the in memoriam segment at the 2020 Oscars, even tried on Jerry’s Navarro championship ring. He explained the ring to her as she tried it on over her long, manicured nails, but it turns out he didn’t need to do any explaining.

“I know! We saw, dude!” she said.

“We’re winning,” Jerry laughed.

Jerry also interviewed Janelle Monáe and Mindy Kaling, but it was his moment with Oscar winner Pitt that seemed to really get the Cheer star.

“The whole place literally went quiet when I was talking to him. Like, that says a lot itself. I can’t believe everybody went quiet just because I was talking to Brad Pitt. He stopped for me. Like, I’m literally just over here waving, like who am I? He just stopped for me and he was just so happy and so thrilled to see me, just as I was so thrilled to see him,” Jerry said in the stories posted to Ellen‘s Instagram.

The whole thing was documented on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram and we’re sure the full segment will be just as delightful when it airs on Ellen.