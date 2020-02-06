Cheer’s Jerry Harris Is Here to Mat Talk You Through Your Day at Work

If only Jerry Harris, the scene stealer from Cheer, was in our lives daily to keep us motivated. Well, now he sort of is.

Thanks to Netflix, there is now a video of Jerry mat talking people as they walk into work. For those not in the know about Cheer and mat talking, mat talking is encouraging speak from your teammates. Mat talking generally happens while others are doing stunts and such. It can also happen on the Today show for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Or if you’re the lucky employees in the video below, on your way to work.

Jerry is the breakout star of Netflix’s docu-series about the competitive cheer team from Navarro College. The series tracked his journey to making mat (aka participating in the main stunts) at the finals in Daytona and showed viewers his background.

In the series, Jerry opened up about losing his mother to cancer and competing immediately after her death because he knew that’s what she would want. Jerry’s “cheer mom” started a GoFundMe to keep him involved with cheerleading. Since the show’s debut, he had a breakout moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and again on Today with the hosts.

“I want to thank you all so much for all of the love and support you have shown me! I never in a million years thought that I would get this kind of attention, especially from people outside the cheer world! It is crazy! I have been blessed to have some kind and loving people in my life. My ‘cheer moms’ have looked out for me and helped me since I lost my mom when I was 16. Since [Cheer] came out, several people have reached out asking how they could help me. In response my cheer moms reactivated the [GoFundMe] that they set up for me four years ago. I am overwhelmed at the response and generosity. I don’t really have the words to express how thankful I am for all of this and all of you. I have been so blessed in life and I’m so grateful for all of this love! Thank you all so much! I love you all so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

