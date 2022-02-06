Chef Ben Reveals Why He Was Bartending in Florida – and How Fans Can Have Cocktails With Him at Sea (Exclusive) in ‘Below Deck,’ Chef Ben Reveals Why He Was Bartending in Florida – and How Fans Can Have Cocktails With Him at Sea

Chef Ben Reveals Why He Was Bartending in Florida – and How Fans Can Have Cocktails With Him at Sea (Exclusive) ‘Below Deck’: Chef Ben Reveals Why He Was Bartending in Florida – and How Fans Can Have Cocktails With Him at Sea (Exclusive)

Chef Ben Robinson of Below Deck was recently spotted making cocktails at the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it was discovered that he was doing so for a very special reason.

Robinson hasn’t made up his mind about becoming a bartender.

Instead, ahead of his luxury fan encounter aboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, he made handcrafted cocktails and hosted a happy hour, revealing that he still had a few spots open for his “At Your Bloody Service: Chef Ben Restaurant Take Over” aboard the new ship.

Cooking demonstrations, Robinson’s food, VIP happy hours, and unrestricted access to the celebrity chef are all part of the experience.

Robinson claims he’s never been on a cruise despite working as a Below Deck superyacht chef for years.

He chuckled as he said, “This will be my first cruise!”

“As a result, I’m looking forward to spending time with everyone.”

He’s also been traveling and understands how the winter doldrums are beginning to weigh heavily on people as new winter storms sweep across the country.

He imagined, “Of course, we’ll be cruising to Bimini in the sunshine.”

“And along the Gulf Stream, that time of year will bring lovely weather.”

As a result, we’re hoping that this cruise will help us get over our winter blues.”

Robinson is looking forward to embarking on his first cruise with fans and hopes to get to know everyone during his vacation getaway.

“There’s so much to do on board,” he said.

“However, I’ll most likely spend the majority of my time with my group.”

When Robinson jumped behind the bar to make his signature margarita, the crowd erupted.

He told her about his secret recipe.

He recalled drinking four ounces of tequila.

“Then one ounce of triple sec and four ounces of sour mix.”

Then one ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice.”

Robinson let fans check out some of his Chef Ben merchandise, including his signature chef’s knife, while he crafted cocktails.

During the Florida happy hour, he joked with fans, “I wouldn’t suggest using this knife after three of these margaritas!”

Chef Ben’s 7′′ Nakiri Knife and a signed Chef Ben apron will be given to Robinson’s cruise guests.

“We want a Chef Ben knife in every cabin,” he said.

“Which is a really wonderful (dollar)125 beautiful knife that I worked on for two years.”

Guests on cruise ships should be prepared for…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.