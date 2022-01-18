Chef demonstrates how to make perfectly crispy potatoes without using an oven (and in record time).

Chef demonstrates how to make perfectly crisp potatoes without using an oven (and in no time).

If you ask any chef how they get their potatoes crispy, you’ll almost certainly get a different answer each time.

But there’s one thing that almost everyone agrees on: you’ll probably need to bake them at some point.

Chef Morgan Hipworth, on the other hand, has revealed how he gets his potatoes to have a nice crunch without doing so – and it only takes a few minutes.

The owner of Bistro Morgan gushed earlier this month that “these are some of the best potatoes” he’d ever made.

We can see why, given how they’ve been cooked in garlic, rosemary, oil, and salt.

Morgan started by peeling and cubing his potatoes into rough 2cm cubes.

“Add to a pot of boiling water and cook until soft,” he explained.

Drain the potatoes and dry them completely on a tray.”

Morgan then cut his garlic into thin slices and cooked them for 20 minutes in a saucepan filled with olive oil, as he described how to make his “liquid gold.”

He then sieved out the garlic cloves, poured the oil into a saucepan, and cooked the potatoes over high heat.

“Sauté until super crispy,” he continued.

Then toss in the sea salt, rosemary, and garlic cloves.

“Boom, dig in and enjoy my garlic sautéed potatoes!”

Fans loved the oven-free method, and the video has over 267,000 views.

“I make these once a week!” one of them replied.

“That crunch!” said another.

A third exclaimed, “Absolutely delicious.”

