Chef shares a simple method for ensuring that your Christmas turkey is cooked to perfection and tastes delicious.

The turkey is, without a doubt, the most important part of the holiday meal.

However, getting it right can be difficult, and if done incorrectly, the meat can become dry and tasteless.

Chef Gayle Chapman, a TikTok favorite, has shared the two things she does to make sure her turkey is perfect.

To begin, Gayle uses a meat thermometer to ensure that the bird is fully cooked.

“This year for the turkey, I’ll be using one of these wireless thermometers that eliminate all guesswork from cooking times,” Gayle told Express.co.uk.

Most thermometers cost around £30 and can be found in supermarkets and online.

Gayle recommends using the temperature in the thickest part of the turkey’s inner thigh to determine the correct temperature for the bird to reach – this should be 73.8C.

It’s also a good idea to check the wing and outer thigh for temperature; if they’re both 73.8C, you’re good to go.

Gayle also uses a wet brine to keep her turkey moist and flavorful.

“Brining in a bucket (so glamorous),” she said when asked for another secret to a successful turkey.

“I’ve discovered that the difference is difficult to explain but simple to taste.”

Use 50g coarse salt per litre of water to make Gayle’s favorite brine.

Half of the water and the salt are heated in the brine, then the rest of the cold water is added once the salt has dissolved.

Using the method of one hour of brining per 500g of meat, use the brine on uncooked turkey and keep it in the fridge while brining.

Brine the turkey in the fridge for one hour per 500g of meat.

