Chef shares a simple method for ensuring that your Christmas turkey is cooked to perfection and tastes delicious.

The turkey is, without a doubt, the most important part of the holiday meal.

However, getting it right can be difficult, and if done incorrectly, the meat can become dry and tasteless.

Chef Gayle Chapman, a TikTok favorite, has revealed the two things she does to ensure a perfect turkey.

First and foremost, Gayle employs the use of a meat thermometer in the kitchen to ensure that the bird is fully cooked.

“This year for the turkey, I’ll be using one of these wireless thermometers,” Gayle told Express.co.uk.

The majority of thermometers cost around £30 and can be found in supermarkets and online.

Gayle recommends using the temperature in the thickest part of the turkey’s inner thigh to determine the correct temperature for the bird to reach – this should be 73.8C.

Check the wing and outer thigh as well; if they’re both 73.8C, you’re good to go.

Cooking her turkey in a wet brine is another way Gayle keeps it moist and flavorful.

“Brining in a bucket (so glamorous),” she said when asked for another secret for a successful turkey.

“The difference is difficult to explain but easy to taste,” says the author.

Use 50 grams of coarse salt per litre of water to make Gayle’s favorite brine.

Half the water and the salt go into the brine, then add the rest of the cold water once the salt has dissolved.

Using the method of one hour of brining per 500g of meat, use the brine on an uncooked turkey and keep it in the fridge while doing so.

