Chefs say curry houses are closing at unprecedented rates

Curry houses have long been a mainstay of the British culinary landscape but are facing a period of ‘unprecedented decline’ thanks to the changing tastes of younger diners looking for ‘lighter’ options, a Michelin-starred chef explained.

Aktar Islam, who runs Indian restaurant Opheem in Birmingham, has warned ‘restaurants are closing on a weekly and monthly basis’ as they struggle to keep up with the demands of health-conscious millennials.

These younger diners are seeking out more authentic dining options, like Bombay Cafe Dishoom, a nationwide chain serving small, street food dishes which saw its turnover increase by more than 26 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

The trend continues with takeaways, with home delivery giant Deliveroo reporting a rise in the number of diners ordering lighter Indian street food, like rotis and rolls.

Chef Tania Rahman, who serves Indian street food at her celebrity haunt Chit Chaat Chai, in south west London, said it is not just millennials who are becoming more aware of what they are eating, and that older diners are also unwilling to fill up on ‘stodgy’ ‘British’ classics like chicken tikka masala.

Speaking to Femail, Aktar, who was born in Birmingham to Bangladeshi parents, said: ‘For the past 40 years, curry houses have seen a great success, but now there’s unprecedented levels of decline.

‘A lot restaurants are closing on a weekly and monthly basis and it’s very much time for them to find a niche for themselves and make their curries better.’

Aktar, who won the BBC’s Great British Menu in 2011 and was awarded ‘Best Local Restaurant’ by Gordon Ramsay’s F Word in 2010, continued: ‘I genuinely believe the decline is due to a shift in the dining habits, as so many other exotic foods are represented now, which naturally will affect people.

‘I’ve always encouraged the British curry industry, but when I talk about it, it’s a sub-cuisine, created around the UK.

‘About 10 years ago I got in trouble because I said Indian food needed to be better. At that time it was synonymous with a heavy night out and a bad stomach the next day.

‘It’s seen a good 40 years or so where it thrived, and people are starting to see the differences between traditional Indian food and British curry – which is why we’re seeing so many restaurants closing.

‘You have mainstream curry restaurants still, but also a newer, younger culture having Indian street food which is lighter and healthier.’

Recent Channel 4 documentary The Curry House Kid estimated that half of all Indian restaurants – 90 per cent of which are ran by Bangladeshis – will close in the next 10 years.

Brick Lane, in east London, is home to the largest Bengali community outside of Bangladesh and now has just 20 curry houses, compared to more than 70 in the 1970s. Between 2012 and 2016, 2,000 curry houses closed across the country.

In 2017, the head of the Asian Catering Foundation warned that up to 17,000 Indian restaurants could face closure over the next 10 years.

Tania added the move towards healthier options, particularly among younger people is seeing the restaurants close with as owners are ‘stuck in a time warp’.

Speaking to Femail, she explained that once a staple of the British diet, the curry is still cited as the one of the country’s most popular foods, but that customers are increasingly reaching for healthier cuisine.

This trend is partly behind the rise of Iranian-inspired Bombay Cafe Dishoom, which opened its first restaurant in Covent Garden in 2010, serving light Indian tapas.

The restaurants are modelled on Irani cafes of Mumbai, which were prolific in the early 20th Century and ran by Zorostrain immigrants.

The business has seen booming success and since opened four more restaurants across London, as well as sites in Manchester and Edinburgh.

From 2017 to 2018, the upmarket restaurant chain turnover increased 26 per cent to £44.98million.

Dishoom are set to open in Birmingham this year, the city widely thought of as the capital of British curry – a bold move for a company whose menus state in bold ‘we are not a curry house’.

Like Dishoom, Tania believes she part of a ‘new-generation Indian street food’, also known as ‘chaat’, which is lighter, feel-good, relaxed food, packed with flavour and spices, in dynamic, vibrant surroundings.

She said: ‘I’ve been to some of these Bangladeshi restaurant events and I look around and there is no one who looks like me, sounds like me and can see things the way I do.

‘It’s such an old boys’ club and they are stuck in a time warp. They are holding on to what they know which is 1970s table cloths and they need to evolve because if they don’t, they will all shut down.

‘People that work out in the gym regularly or go to fitness classes, as well as people who just careful about their diet – are much more conscious about the food they are putting into their bodies and do not want to fill themselves up with stodgy curries.

‘Lots of our customers have also turned their backs on the traditional English curry because they know it’s not authentic Indian food too.

‘People of all ages are generally more health conscious nowadays and looking for healthier options, not just millennials.

‘Many people still don’t realise the curry they love has nothing to do with India! Chicken Tikka Masala is Britain’s favourite curry but was actually invented in Glasgow.’

Aktar added: ‘My take on Indian food, it’s quite an immersive look on the history of India, the last 2000 years of Indian cuisine. We’re not a curry house.

‘We exploit all the traditional cultures of India, and the various empires and trades that took over India, which is how it’s managed to be so diverse.

‘There are other Michelin starred Indian restaurants in the UK, but usually those chefs are very authentic and Indian trained, while I’m a Brummie born and bred, so my understanding of food is based around European cuisine’.

While takeaway and convenience food will always have its place, Tania says people are also becoming much wiser to the fact they can easily cook a Tikka Masala at home – another factor hitting footfall at curry houses.

She added: ‘It so easy for people to create a Tikka Masala or korma at home as there are more curry sauces on the shelf in supermarket now than ever, so eating at a classic style Indian restaurant no longer holds such an appeal.

‘The advent of Indian “takeaway” ready-meals from all the big supermarkets also means that people can even enjoy the convenience and full flavor of a curry at home for a fraction of the cost.

‘People are wising up to the unnecessary added ingredients in ‘ready-made’ curries too so are turning to the many excellent cookbooks and online recipes to make their own from scratch.

‘The end of the curry as we know is a turning point for British cuisine, it sends a message that we want more from our diet, we want fresh new flavours, we want food which enriches our lives, and we want food which helps us to stay healthy.’