Chelsea Handler has been hospitalized and has had to cancel shows on her comedy tour due to her ‘health scare,’ according to the star.

Chelsea Handler has been hospitalized and has had to cancel shows on her comedy tour due to a ‘health scare,’ according to the star.

In her most recent Instagram Stories, Chelsea, 46, spoke from her hospital bed.

The former Chelsea Lately star wore a hospital bed and had a white wire taped to her chest in the short clips.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” the late-night talk show host said.

“I don’t have COVID, I’m okay,” the E! star revealed, though she did not explain what caused the “scare at the hospital.”

She appeared to be irritated by the fact that she had to “reschedule my shows.”

That’s all I’d like to say.

“I’ll see you all when I see you,” she says.

And please accept my apologies for being unable to attend.”

“I’m not pregnant,” Chelsea concluded.

The actress’s Vaccinated and Horny tour has been canceled for two nights, according to Page Six.

Chelsea’s Eugene show has been moved to March 4th, while her two Portland shows have been moved to March 5th.

Chelsea’s Instagram also posted a formal statement.

“All tickets for the original performance will be honored,” the statement read. “Patrons should hold on to their tickets.”

“Chelsea is deeply disappointed to have to cancel at such short notice, but looks forward to putting on a spectacular show for you in the near future.”

She stood behind her man in the first photograph, her arm around his shoulder.

She kissed him with her arms wrapped around him in the second photo.

“He’s on tour, I’m on tour, we tour together occasionally,” Chelsea wrote.

Previously, the TV star posted a photo of herself looking out into the distance on Instagram.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people I love in my life, to live the life I do, and to be going on tour doing what I love,” she wrote in the caption.

“And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy imaginable.

That sort of thing.”

According to Page Six, the two have been dating since they were seen together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in August 2021, according to a source.

In addition, the comic and Jo have appeared together in…

