Chelsea Handler reveals her relationship status with boyfriend Jo Koy in a video after the comedian was hospitalized for a ‘health scare.’

On Friday, the 46-year-old was admitted to the hospital, forcing her to postpone some of her upcoming comedy tour dates.

Chelsea was joined by her boyfriend Jo, 50, to give another update on Saturday night after initially sharing the news on her Instagram Stories.

Chelsea told her Instagram followers, “OK, everybody, I’m safe and sound,” while wearing a sheet mask and glasses on her face.

Everything is in order.

“I’m just going to relax for a few weeks while my buddha comes to my aid.”

“Are you sure, Buddha?”

“I’m good and I will be back on track in no time,” Jo added, adding that Chelsea was doing “good.”

“Also, I’m going through all my DMs, or at least trying to,” Chelsea continued, “and thank you for all the love you guys.”

It’s so lovely.

Everyone is so lovely.

Thank you for being so concerned about my health.”

Jo later acknowledged that Chelsea’s support had been “so sweet.”

The comedian shared her health scare on Instagram Stories on Friday.

From the medical bed, the former Chelsea Lately star wore a hospital gown and had a white wire taped to her chest.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” she said, explaining why she had to cancel her comedy tour.

“I don’t have COVID, I’m okay,” the E! star revealed, despite not explaining what caused the “scare at the hospital.”

She seemed dissatisfied with having to “reschedule the shows.”

That’s all I’d like to say.

“I’ll see you all when I see you,” says the narrator.

And I apologize for having to cancel.”

“I’m not pregnant,” Chelsea concluded.

Two nights of the late-night talk show host’s Vaccinated and Horny tour had to be canceled.

Chelsea’s Eugene, Oregon show has been rescheduled for March 4th, while her Portland show has been moved to March 5th.

Chelsea’s Instagram also posted a formal statement, and it’s unclear how the rest of her tour will go.

“All tickets for the original performance will be honored,” the statement read, “so patrons should hold on to their tickets.”

“Chelsea is deeply disappointed to have to cancel at such short notice, and looks forward to putting on a spectacular show for you in the near future.”

Chelsea has been nursed back to health by Jo months after she gushed about finding love with the fellow comedian.

