Chelsea Holmes Talks About How She Became a Prison Matchmaker in ‘Prisoner of Love’

Chelsea Holmes Reveals How She Became a Prison Matchmaker in “Prisoner of Love”

Love can be found in a variety of places, including prison.

Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes connects inmates looking for love and friendship with people looking for the same on the outside in the Investigation Discovery reality TV series Prisoner of Love.

A relationship with an incarcerated person, on the other hand, presents unique challenges, and not every connection lasts, as Holmes knows all too well.

In a phone interview with, Holmes discussed how she got started communicating with inmates and the common misconceptions about those who are behind bars.

On Prisoner of Love, Holmes guides those new to inmate relationships through a sometimes perplexing world, from sharing tips on what’s not OK to share with those behind bars (explicit photos are a no-no) to spotting red flags that indicate a prisoner is spinning a web of lies.

All of this was something Holmes – a former teacher who has “never been in trouble for anything” – had to figure out for herself, and she admits she was “definitely out of her element” when she first began communicating with those on the inside.

How did Holmes end up as a prison matchmaker, given her spotless background and lack of experience with the criminal justice system?

“It just started,” she explained.

“I was in this liberal arts class, and the professor was talking about how you should broaden your circle to meet new people.

“I began writing incarcerated people.”

Those inmates soon began requesting that Holmes locate pen pals for their cellmates and other inmates.

“From there, I started posting these guys on social media.”

And it was primarily my Tik Tok that became popular,” she explained.

Prisoner of Love is a film about people who are in (or are planning to enter) a romantic relationship with an inmate.

But Holmes’ work is about more than just facilitating romantic connections.

It can be an important part of a person’s rehabilitation while they are incarcerated.

“You know, we have to give these people outlets if we’re trying to help them come back and live positive lives where they’re not incarcerated, to help recidivism,” she explained.

“Those who have contact with the outside world have a lower risk of dying…

