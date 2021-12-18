Chelsea Houska, a teen mom, flaunts her tan and promotes a holiday giveaway in a new video after being accused of ‘blackfishing.’

Chelsea Houska, a teen mother accused of ‘blackfishing,’ flaunts her tan and promotes a holiday giveaway in a new video.

Chelsea Houska, a TEEN Mom 2 alum, flaunted her tan and promoted a holiday giveaway in a new video after being accused of “blackfishing.”

On Friday, the 30-year-old shared a series of Instagram Story posts showing off her new tan.

Chelsea gave her Instagram followers advance notice of a new holiday giveaway she was working on with other famous mothers in the first clip.

“I know holidays can be a little crazy for some people,” she explained, “so we just thought it would be the perfect timing to give back.” She added that three winners will each receive (dollar)1,500.

The MTV alum explained that those who wanted to enter the giveaway had to follow her and the other mothers involved.

Chelsea was joined by Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessie James Decker, Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff, and Savannah Rose LaBrant.

Chelsea wore a basic black shirt and a spray tan in the new clips, concealing her dark hair with an orange beanie.

After a fan accused her of “blackfishing,” the Teen Mom 2 star shared the videos on social media.

Chelsea made the allegations after posting a photo of herself with her daughters Aubree, Layne, and Walker on Instagram in December.

Her skin appeared to be significantly tanned compared to the girls, which drew the attention of fans.

On Reddit, they accused her of “blackfishing,” which is when someone uses hairstyles and makeup to make themselves appear darker than they are.

“Chelsea’s girls rocking their natural (albeit insta filtered) color,” wrote the original Redditt poster.

Their Mam, on the other hand, is a mahogany-colored mahogany.”

“It’s strange how people are defending her about her way too dark makeup colorskin color,” another critic commented.

When white girls try so hard to look brown, it irritates me.”

“Perhaps she’s Spanish,” a third user speculated, though she isn’t.

Other fans, on the other hand, were quick to defend Chelsea, writing, “I’m sure she’s a wonderful mother, she just has a ridiculous fake tan.”

“Who cares about the damn tan,” wrote another admirer.

This is a lovely photograph, and I’m sure the children are delighted.”

Chelsea shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and her oldest child earlier this week.

The former Teen Mom 2 star smiled as she held Aubree, who is now 12 years old, in her arms.

Chelsea had red hair at the time and the mother-daughter duo were both smiling at the camera.

The mother of four then sat her three-year-old son Layne on her lap and changed her hair color to a darker shade.

In the Instagram Story that follows…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.