Chelsea Houska, a teen mom, poses in skintight biker shorts in a new video to show off her significant weight loss.

Chelsea Houska, star of TEEN Mom, looked amazing in a pair of skintight shorts as she flaunted her massive weight loss for fans.

Chelsea, 30, used her Instagram Stories to promote her new hoodie line.

While standing in front of a mirror, the former Teen Mom 2 star wore a pair of tiny black biker shorts and a distressed hoodie.

She told fans that because of their popularity, she was relaunching her distressed hoodies.

She began the video with, “Good morning, I’m very excited for today, it’s distressed hoodie day.”

“It’s always been a favorite of mine, and it appears to be a favorite of everyone.”

Chelsea continued to talk about the hoodie while posing in front of the mirror, at one point standing side on to show off her incredible weight loss.

The MTV mom’s most recent post coincides with her recent weight loss following the birth of her fourth child.

She previously stated that she could fit into a medium-size wardrobe and even a smaller size.

Chelsea DeBoer has three children with her husband, Cole DeBoer: Watson, four, Layne, three, and Walker, ten months.

She also has a 12-year-old daughter with ex-husband Adam Lind, on whom she recently revealed the status of her troubled baby daddy and their daughter’s relationship.

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea said of Adam on an Instagram live.

I don’t know because I don’t speak with him directly, but I’ve heard good things about him.

He’s in a good spot.”

“There’s no set-up time to see him,” she added, adding that Aubree is still “not close with him.”

Adam, 32, has had a number of legal issues in the past, including a warrant for his arrest in March 2021 due to unpaid child support for Aubree.

The bench warrant obtained exclusively by The Sun claimed Adam “failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance” in his case with Chelsea by “failing to support minor child.”

The warrant, which was issued on January 11, instructed police to “arrest Adam Lind either during the day or at night” and bring him to court.

Adam was also arrested for not paying child support in August 2020.

Adam has supervised visitation with Aubree at a government center since last year.

When Chelsea was starring on Teen Mom 2, he did not show up to the scheduled meetings.

