Chelsea Houska, a teen mom, twerks in a new TikTok video, which fans describe as “cringe-worthy” and “painful to watch.”

CHELSEA Houska twerked with two friends in a new TikTok video that has been panned by fans as “cringe-worthy” and “painful to watch.”

Chelsey Lind, the sister of her ex Adam Lind, was recently reunited with the Teen Mom 2 star for an unexpected “mom’s night.”

Chelsea, 30, shared a video of herself wildly twerking with two friends on TikTok on Monday.

The reality star and her friends were seen in the video touching their heads, shoulders, knees, and toes to the beat of the song.

The trio then put their hands on their knees and started twerking and popping their backs after the music switched to a reggaeton beat.

“This has been sitting in my drafts for a little while, but it’s too funny not to share!” Chelsea wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The dance, on the other hand, did not go over well with fans, who rushed to Reddit to mock the TV personality’s moves.

“Cringe,” one person said quickly, while another joked, “Chelsea’s twerk reminds me of my dog’s posture when she throws up.”

“Did Chelsea lose her ability to move her face?” asked a third, while another joked, “Not to be a jerk, but who watches these? What is the purpose?”

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

I can understand watching accomplished dancers perform simple choreography, but not complete amateurs.”

“I’m going to sound like a baby boomer, but I’d be humiliated if my mom made and posted shit like this.”

“I’m completely humiliated,” one raged.

“Who thinks it’s cool to post a video of a 30-year-old woman huffing air…for what purpose????”

“It was excruciating to watch.”

“Did they really see this and think it was good?? Also, can Chelsea’s face move any more?” remarked one last person.

Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind’s sister, Chelsey, was one of Chelsea’s TikTok dance partners, much to the surprise of many fans.

The couple had a “momma’s night” over the weekend, where they drank wine and danced together on social media.

Adam is Chelsea’s 12-year-old daughter Aubree’s father, despite having a warrant out for his arrest for not paying child support for his eldest child in March of last year.

Chelsea had an unexpected hangout session with Adam’s sister in one of Chelsea’s videos, where they drank white wine and did each other’s eyelashes.

Fans were surprised by the quality time, as Adam had seemed to vanish since Aubree’s loss of support.

The absent father has supervised visitation with his child at a center, but he hasn’t shown up to the scheduled Teen Mom 2 meetings.

On Wednesdays, he and his mother are permitted to eat lunch with Aubree at her school.

Each weekend, Adam’s pre-teen spends with his mother…

