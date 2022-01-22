Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer were called “trash” after posting a video of their 3-year-old son Watson giving the middle finger.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer were chastised for posting a video of their 3-year-old son Watson giving the middle finger on social media.

After sharing a video of their son Watson giving the middle finger, fans labeled Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer as “trash.”

Cole, 33, shared a TikTok video of the three-year-old making the obscene gesture.

The reality star captured the toddler making the inappropriate expression at the camera while filming a solo video with him.

“I gotta show you something,” the tot said to his father, who appeared to be the photographer for the shot, before flashing his finger at the lens.

Watson guffawed at his actions, flashing a broad grin that quickly morphed into an angry scowl.

While recording the interaction, his father can be heard giggling in the background.

One fan said, “Not cute,” in response to the youngster’s hand signal.

“I don’t think it’s funny either,” a second user agreed, writing.

“Kids have no idea what they’re doing or saying, or what those words really mean.”

Others defended Watson’s innocent post, speculating that he was flaunting a recent cut on his finger.

The couple has two daughters, Layne, three, and Walker, 11 months, in addition to Watson.

Chelsea and her ex-husband Adam Lind have a 12-year-old daughter, Aubree.

Fans are already encouraging the couple to expand their family, even though their youngest child is only a year old.

Chelsea, 30, and Cole, 30, were photographed snuggled in bed with his arm around her in a post on her Instagram account at the end of 2021.

The two lovers looked into each other’s eyes, lovingly looking at each other.

The pregnant theorists went into overdrive as a result.

Chelsea discussed the possibility of adding another member to their family earlier this year.

“This is the most asked question that we always, always get, if we’re going to have more kids,” she said during an Instagram Qandamp;A.

“Do we think we’ll have more kids? I wouldn’t say we’ll have more.”

“But, you know, if we do, we do,” Cole continued.

Who knows?” says the narrator.

Chelsea has also had to deal with trolls on social media who accuse her of using botox and lip fillers to improve her appearance.

Chelsea’s hair was tied back in thick double braids when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories.

Her pre-bed hairstyle, which included headbands and clips to keep her long dark locks out of her face, was captured on camera.

Her makeup from the day was still on her face as she gave a sleepy-eyed…

