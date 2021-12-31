Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer cuddle up in bed, with fans speculating that ‘baby number five is on the way.’

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer cuddle in bed while fans speculate that ‘baby number five is on the way.’

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer posed for a new photo in bed, leading fans to speculate that “baby number five” is on the way.

Walker, the 30-year-old reality star’s fourth child and Cole’s third, was born in January, but fans believe there will be another soon.

Watson, four, and Layne, three, are the couple’s other children, in addition to Walker, who is 11 months old.

Chelsea and her ex-husband Adam Lind have a 12-year-old daughter, Aubree.

In a new Instagram post for her home decor brand, Aubree Says, Chelsea shared a few snaps of how she’s been feeling as the year comes to a close.

Fans were intrigued by the first shot, which teased what she and her husband might have in store for them in 2022.

Chelsea, 33, and Cole, 33, were snuggled together in bed, his arm around her.

They gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

After seeing the romantic photo, fans predicted that “baby (hashtag)5 will arrive soon.”

They said they’re getting “ready for everything 2022 has in store” for the Teen Mom couple.

Chelsea, on the other hand, was attempting to draw attention to the wall signs in each photo, which didn’t turn out as she had hoped.

She captioned the photo, “Our [two]moods for the rest of 2021!!”

In the first shot, the word “sweatpants” was written on the wall, followed by “snuggle time.”

Chelsea previously stated that she and her husband are considering starting a family.

“If we’re going to have more kids, this is the most frequently asked question,” she said during an Instagram Qandamp;A.

“Do we think we’ll have more children? I doubt it.”

“But, you know,” Cole continued, “if we do, we do.”

“Who knows,” the narrator says.

Chelsea has been putting in a lot of effort to improve her health and fitness since the birth of her fourth child in January.

The MTV mom has been flaunting her recent weight loss in stomach-baring or skin-tight ensembles.

For one of the looks, Chelsea wore ripped jeans and a plaid blazer over a white shirt.

She tied up the bottom of her shirt and teased her exposed midriff in front of a mirror.

She was also photographed wearing body-hugging leather leggings and an oversized sweater in another photo.

