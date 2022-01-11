Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have been chastised for going maskless at a crowded concert.

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have been chastised for being ‘careless’ by going maskless at a crowded concert.

FANS have slammed Teen Mom stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer for not wearing masks at a sold-out concert during a pandemic outbreak.

During what appeared to be a double date with friends, the two posed for a photo.

Chelsea took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Cole having a good time at the concert.

They posed with drinks in their hands, standing among a crowd of people who appeared to be maskless as well.

Chelsea made a face and pointed toward the camera as Cole smiled.

“A little Church is good for the soul,” she captioned the photo, tagging Eric Church, who was performing at the concert.

While the post was not intended to be controversial, it drew criticism after it was posted on Reddit.

Fans were quick to point out the couple’s risk, with some launching more passionate attacks than others.

“Lmao seriously? They have three kids under the age of five, but they’re both at a concert unmasked in the middle of a wave where a highly transmissible strain of Covid is dominant,” one commenter said.

“Nah, man, throw them away.”

“I’m glad people here are talking about these dimwits being unmasked in such a crowd,” another Reddit user wrote.

When it comes to covid, I usually see Chels get a free pass, which irritates me.”

“According to a third comment,

Eric Church’s concert in Sioux Falls was completely sold out.

There was no proof of vaccination (no one would have been able to get in), no masking, and no separation.

Our hospitals are already bursting at the seams.

When I wear a mask in the grocery store, I get funny looks and rude comments.

“I despise my surroundings.”

Chelsea’s clothes and the fact that she was having a few drinks drew the attention of other fans.

“She appears to be unkempt, which is unflattering.

One hater wrote, “Cole probably carried her in the house.”

“I’m usually here to defend Chels, but this outfit ain’t it,” another critic wrote.

This is absurd.”

“What in the jesusgodleah is this look Chelsea has going on? The facial expression, the clothes, and the hairstyle are all hard no’s,” said a third.

She has an absurd appearance.

“Also, with a baby, no mask?”

Chelsea seemed unconcerned as she partied the night away on Instagram.

As she posed alongside a friend, the former Teen Mom 2 star smiled for the camera.

Chelsea wore a top with what appeared to be pearls on it when she stepped out.

She and Cole posed for pictures with another couple who were holding drinks.

Watson, four, and Layne, three, are the couple’s children.

