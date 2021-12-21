Chelsea Houska looks unrecognizable in new Instagram Live after ‘blackfishing’ scandal, shocking Teen Mom fans.

Chelsea Houska’s appearance in a new Instagram Live after the ‘blackfishing’ scandal has shocked Teen Mom fans.

Chelsea Houska appeared unrecognizable during her new Instagram Live session following the “blackfishing” scandal, in which her skin appeared to be much more tanned than the girls, shocking TEEN Mom fans.

Chelsea, 30, was holding her 10-month-old son, Walker, while they were live on Instagram.

The former Teen Mom 2 star wore a puffy gray sweater and covered her face with glasses.

Walker, dressed in a onesie, looked adorable as she stared at the camera.

Chelsea’s hair was pulled back into a messy bun, giving her fuller lips.

During the online session, she was also wearing a nose ring.

Users slammed the MTV star’s appearance in the comments section after the photos of her appeared on Reddit.

“Wow,” wrote one Redditor.

“She has a rough appearance.”

“This is not a good look for her,” another Redditor said.

“This can’t be Chelsea,” wrote a third Redditor.

“Slow down all the injections,” said a fourth person.

“New lips,” said one commentator.

“Who is this?” you might wonder.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are the parents of Watson, four, and Layne, three, and were dressed to the nines for a Christmas party.

Adam Lind is the father of her 12-year-old daughter Aubree.

Chelsea took a photo with her three daughters, Aubree, Layne, and Walker, in mid-December.

The photo, in which she appeared to be more tanned than her daughters, appeared to be from a family photoshoot in November.

Fans questioned the MTV mom’s tan after seeing the photo on Reddit.

Teen Mom fans accused her of “blackfishing” and claiming she had tried to pass herself off as a different race.

“If I didn’t know any better, I’d think she adopted those kids lol,” one fan wrote.

I’m not sure why she wants to pass for a different race!”

“It’s strange how people are defending her about her way too dark makeup colorskin color,” another fan commented.

It irritates me when white girls try so hard to appear brown.”

In the comments section, a number of Chelsea’s fans came to her defense.

“I’m sure she’s a wonderful mother, she just has a ridiculous fake tan,” one supporter said.

“Who cares about the damn tan? This is a beautiful picture, and I’m sure those kids are happy,” another supporter said.

“It’s not my taste,” one commentator said, “but if it makes her feel confident and beautiful, then what’s the harm?”

