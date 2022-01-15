Chelsea Houska says her husband Cole DeBoer’spray tanned me in the garage’ after she appeared ‘orange’ in a video.

Chelsea Houska reveals that her husband Cole DeBoer’spray tanned me in the garage’ after she appeared ‘orange’ in a video.

Chelsea Houska, who starred in TEEN Mom 2, revealed that her husband Cole DeBoer “sprayed tanned me in the garage” after she appeared “orange” in an old clip.

While displaying her new clothes, the 30-year-old revealed that her husband assisted her.

Chelsea tried on a variety of looks while sharing links to her outfits and accessories in a new series of Instagram Story videos published on Saturday.

Chelsea told her followers that Cole, 33, likes the white loafers she was modeling while discussing them with her followers.

“Cole spray tanned me in the garage last night and he got a lot of my feet, so I’m not gonna get too close to my feet because they’re tanned,” the Teen Mom 2 star added.

Chelsea revealed that Cole assisted her in getting her tan after an old MTV show clip of the mother of four looking “orange” resurfaced.

Fans shared a photo from an old episode on Reddit earlier this month, with many making jokes about the reality star’s fake tan.

“The hand to face color ratio is absolutely scary!!” wrote the original poster, who also shared the image.

Chelsea’s face and the rest of her body have very different tones, according to the fan.

Others commented on the spray tan failure, with one commenter joking, “Literally cheeto dust!”

“I’m glad she was able to scrub the worst of her face as the years went by,” a third fan joked.

“My daughter was coming and going while I was watching and she asked me ‘why is her face so orange,” wrote another commenter.

“Ugh, this reminds me of 2003,” wrote a fifth commenter.

Maybelline Dream Mousse Foundation,” says the narrator.

While many Teen Mom fans have called for Chelsea to tone down her spray tans, others have accused her of “blackfishing” her skin.

Chelsea was accused of “blackfishing” in December after she posted a photo with her daughters in which she appeared to be significantly darker than they were.

She has a 12-year-old daughter, Aubree, with ex-husband Adam Lind, and three-year-old Watson, Layne, and 11-month-old Walker with Cole.

The photo in question appeared to have been taken a month ago during a family photoshoot.

‘Chelsea’s girls rocking their natural (albeit insta filtered) color,’ wrote a Reddit user in the original post.

Their Mam, on the other hand, is a mahogany-colored mahogany.”

Several fans accused the TV personality of attempting to pass for a different race, with one writing, “If I didn’t know any better, I’d think she…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.