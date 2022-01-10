Chelsea Houska shows off her cozy Nebraska family cabin with a spiral staircase as she reveals renovation plans.

Chelsea Houska takes us inside her cozy Nebraska family cabin, complete with a spiral staircase, as she reveals her renovation plans.

Chelsea Houska, a teen mom from Nebraska, showed off the inside of her cozy family cabin, which includes a spiral staircase and a loft.

The reality star previously revealed a sneak peek of the rustic home, revealing her plans to “fix it up.”

Chelsea, 30, used her and her husband Cole Deboer’s shared Instagram account, Down Home DeBoers, to take fans on a deeper dive into the wooden house.

She took their followers on a tour of the quaint cabin, showing off the exterior before sharing photos and videos from the inside.

She moved the camera around the living room, which was decorated with a moose head on the wall and a wood-burning fireplace in the corner.

A kitchen with an island and a large spiral white staircase lead up to a loft area with two twin beds are also included in the home.

The Teen Mom 2 star continued the tour by showing off the basement, which features two bedrooms, a bathroom, and another living space.

Chelsea’s husband and four children could also be seen admiring the home in the background of the photos.

The tour was also joined by her father Randy, who is the current owner of the cabin.

The MTV star shared photos of her kids having fun in the cabin.

Chelsea then turned the camera’s attention to the spiral staircase, where she explained her plans to upgrade the staple fixture.

“When I posted a picture of here on Instagram the other day, half the people said the railing was ugly and half the people said they loved it,” she said as she scanned the lens over the stairwell.

“I personally think it should be changed,” she admitted, laughing, “You know how many times I’ve fallen down these stairs, you guys?”

Chelsea and Cole, both 33, appear to be sold on the property, as she captured a sweet selfie of the couple smiling at the camera while snuggled on the cabin’s couch.

“Love it here,” she wrote in the caption.

As she led her followers upstairs to the loft area, the TV personality gushed once more about the narrow staircase.

“I’ve always been a sucker for a spiral staircase and I love, love it,” she admitted before showing off the spacious loft.

“This was always my room,” she said as she showed the view from above of the downstairs.

She focused the camera on her husband, who stood in the living room holding Walker, their 11-month-old son.

“Do you like it, hunny?” she inquired, and he responded, “Of course.”

Buying a house would be a family affair…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.