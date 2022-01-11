Chelsea Houska slams pregnancy rumors and confirms that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, will have more children.

Chelsea Houska slams pregnancy rumors and confirms that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are planning on having more children.

CHELSEA Houska is working hard to dispel any pregnancy rumors, regardless of how she appears in photos.

Fans noticed that while Cole DeBoer appeared to be holding a beer in his hand in a photo of Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer partying at a concert after the Teen Mom 2 star shared the photo.

“I assumed you were pregnant,” one person said, and another concurred.

“Exactly the same.

Hmmmm, water, ay? I thought to myself.

Chelsea was quick to respond as the comments poured in, claiming that her drink was actually “White Claw,” which is also clear.

However, skeptics remained skeptical.

“That ‘WHITE CLAW’ is suspiciously lacking bubbles my dude,” one person observed.

The rumors of a “baby number five” aren’t going away any time soon.

Walker, the 30-year-old reality star’s fourth child and Cole’s third, was born at the start of last year, and her fans are predicting that they will have another soon.

Aside from Walker, the 11-month-old, the couple already has Watson, four, and Layne, three.

Chelsea and her ex-husband Adam Lind have a 12-year-old daughter, Aubree.

Chelsea and Cole, 33, were photographed snuggled in bed with his arm around her in a post on her Instagram account at the end of 2021.

The two looked lovingly into each other’s eyes.

The pregnant theorists went into overdrive as a result.

Chelsea discussed the possibility of adding another member to their family earlier this year.

“This is the most asked question we always, always get, if we’re going to have more kids,” she said during an Instagram Qandamp;A.

“Do we think we’re going to have more kids? I wouldn’t say we’re going to have more.”

“But, you know, if we do, we do,” Cole interjected.

But who knows?” says the narrator.

Chelsea and Cole appear to be focused on renovating their Nebraska family cabin for the time being.

The reality star previously revealed a sneak peek of the rustic home and stated that she plans to “fix it up.”

Chelsea, 30, and her husband Cole Deboer’s shared Instagram account, Down Home DeBoers, took fans on a deeper dive into the wooden house.

She gave their followers a tour of the cute cabin, showing off the outside before sharing photos and videos of the inside.

She moved the camera around the living room, which was decorated with a moose head on the wall and a wood-burning fireplace in the corner.

A kitchen is also included in the property.

