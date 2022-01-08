Chelsea Houska’s 12-year-old daughter Aubree appears’so grown up’ in a ‘goofy’ dance video with stepfather Cole DeBoer.

In a ‘goofy’ dance video with stepfather Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree, 12, looks’so grown up.’

Chelsea Houska’s daughter danced in a cute video, and fans couldn’t believe how big she had grown.

Chelsea’s oldest daughter, 12, danced with her step-father, Cole DeBoer, in a choreographed routine.

Cole posted the video to his TikTok of the pair dancing to Olly Murs’ hit, Dance With Me Tonight.

The doting father captioned the video, “Blow this up so Aubree thinks im cool.”

Many fans were impressed by their dance routine, but even more were taken aback by how mature Aubree appeared.

“Omg, more tik toks with y’all together!! And AUBREE IS SO BIG AND PRETTY!!! I miss watching y’all on tv, y’all was my FAV!!!,” one fan said.

“How is she so grown up?” said another.

“I can’t believe Aubree is a teenager now,” wrote a third.

“Omg, she’s a mini Chelsea,” said the fourth.

Chelsea rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, and fans were able to follow her on Teen Mom 2 for ten seasons until she left in 2020.

Chelsea became a mother for the first time when she and then-boyfriend Adam Lind welcomed daughter Aubree in 2009.

Chelsea married Cole, her current husband and father of their three children, Watson, Layne, and Walker, following her breakup with Adam.

Cole and Chelsea work together to renovate and decorate their home.

Their joint Instagram account, Down Home DeBoers, is where they promote their work.

Cole also has a Doin It With Cole YouTube channel where he shows home remodeling projects and family-style vlogs.

Chelsea is also the co-founder of Aubree Says, a home decor company, and a co-owner of Belle andamp; Rae Co., where she works as a collaborator and influencer, according to her Instagram bio.