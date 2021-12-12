Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind and Jenelle Evans’ ex Kieffer Delp are among the Teen Mom exes who have recently appeared on the show.

Over the years, the stars of Teen Mom have had a number of memorable relationships.

The MTV stars’ exes have left a big impression on viewers, from Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind to Jenelle Evans’ ex Kieffer Delp.

Adam, Chelsea’s 12-year-old daughter Aubree’s father, was a frequent guest star on the early seasons of Teen Mom 2.

Adam, 32, is not involved in their daughter’s life at all, despite the fact that he has made headlines for failing to support her.

Chelsea’s ex-husband had a warrant out for his arrest in March due to unpaid child support for Aubree.

The bench warrant obtained exclusively by The Sun claimed Adam “failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance” in his case with Chelsea, 30, by “failing to support minor child.”

The warrant, which was issued on January 11, stated that law enforcement should “arrest Adam Lind either during the day or at night” and bring him to court.

Adam was also arrested for failing to pay child support in August 2020.

Adam has supervised visitation with Aubree at a government center, but he did not show up for the Teen Mom 2 meetings.

Chelsea DeBoer, who is now married, left the popular reality show after season ten.

On Wednesdays, Adam can have lunch with Aubree at her school with his mother, and his daughter spends one weekend a month with Adam’s mother.

He is not, however, permitted to be present at the house when his daughter is present.

Chelsea and Cole appear to be the primary caregivers for Aubree.

Cole has expressed interest in adopting Aubree, but doing so would necessitate Adam relinquishing his parental rights to her.

In addition to Aubree, Adam is the father of Paislee, a 7-year-old daughter from his previous relationship with Taylor Halbur.

Kieffer, who dated Jenelle, 29, on and off for two years, is another memorable ex featured on Teen Mom 2.

The 31-year-old was a fan favorite in the early years of the MTV franchise, but he lost fans after being charged with methamphetamine possession.

Viewers saw the former couple struggle with drug use and drug-related arrests during their time on the show.

Jenelle’s mother Barbara chastised the couple for being high at her house in one scene.

Jenelle moved on with Gary Head after their first breakup, before rekindling their romance…

