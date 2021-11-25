Chelsea Houska’s Husband Just Shared the Cutest Proposal Throwback from ‘Teen Mom 2’

Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska’s husband, is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the moment he asked for Houska’s hand in marriage.

In 2015, DeBoer proposed to the MTV sensation.

Despite the fact that their relationship has been documented on the show, Houska requested that MTV cameras not be present on their wedding day.

In a recent Instagram post, DeBoer reflects on the anniversary of the proposal.

“With Aubree’s permission and as my witness, on this day in 2015,

He captioned a photo of the two in what appears to be a park, “I got down on one knee and got lucky!”

Aubree, Houska’s daughter from a previous relationship with Adam Lind, was present to witness the momentous occasion.

Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) shared this.

DeBoer has been praised by Houska for taking on the role of Aubree’s surrogate father.

He’s been to daddy-daughter dances and has aided Aubree in her development as Lind has been in and out of Aubree’s life.

Houska has even had to battle Lind’s parents over visitation because they disobeyed her requests that Lind not be present with Aubree at certain times.

Houska and DeBoer have three more children since then.

In an emotional Instagram post in November 2020, Houska announced that she would be leaving the show after ten years on the air.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been an important part of my life for almost 11 years,” she said at the time in a statement.

“Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last after much thought and discussion with my family and friends.

We will be eternally grateful to MTV and our incredible crew, who are like family to us.

We’re parting on good terms and will keep in touch.”

“We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the start,” she added.

“Our next chapter in life will be focused on building our brand and taking things to the next level with new ventures and family businesses,” says the couple.

Please tune in to the show’s final moments and follow us on social media as we continue our journey.

We’re really looking forward to the next phase of our lives, and we hope you’ll be a part of it in some way!”

‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Husband Just Shared the Sweetest Proposal Throwback