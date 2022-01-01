Chelsea Houska’s ‘puffy lips’ have been slammed by Teen Mom fans in a new photo after they pleaded with her to’stop getting fillers and Botox.’

Chelsea Houska’s ‘puffy lips’ in a new photo have enraged Teen Mom fans, who have pleaded with her to’stop getting fillers and Botox.’

Chelsea Houska’s “puffy lips” in a new photo have been slammed by TEEN Mom 2 fans, who have urged her to “stop getting fillers and Botox.”

In response to the 30-year-old’s recent Instagram Story post, fans have expressed their opinions.

Chelsea wore a beanie and a crewneck sweatshirt as she spoke to her Instagram followers in the video.

Teen Mom 2 fans were more focused on the mother of four’s lips while she was busy promoting a product.

Fans rushed to Reddit to discuss Chelsea’s appearance after sharing a screenshot from the video.

“Why are her hat, face, lips, and shirt basically the same color?” wrote the first Reddit user.

Others in the thread specifically targeted the MTV alum’s lips, with one commenter describing them as “puffy.”

“She’s so pretty,” another added, “but those lips, they scare me.”

“She does need a darker lip liner or another color over this one,” a third said.

“This one licks her lips.”

In the thread, Chelsea’s tan received even more criticism.

Many fans agreed that the former reality star appeared orange, with one commenter saying, “She’s trying to be a filter in real life.”

“I have said many times, she should just match her family’s color, it would be much better,” another person suggested.

Also, no more filters and fillers.”

“I’m surprised everyone still gets surprised when Chelsea has an orange fake tan,” one fan commented.

She’s been tanning herself since she was probably in fifth grade.

“I’m never going to change, guys.”

When it comes to her appearance, Chelsea has received a lot of flak.

Many fans have slammed her fake “orange” tan, while others have pleaded with the Teen Mom 2 star to refrain from getting “lip fillers and botox.”

Chelsea’s visit to a winery was captured on camera by the TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 Reddit account in October.

“What has she done to her face? It looks stretched from top to bottom,” one fan wrote, expressing surprise at her appearance.

“Yuppp she went from them looking natural with fillers to wayyyy overdoing it,” another said.

She needs to use the lip fillers to calm down.”

“Chelsea girl, we need to talk about your face,” a third added.

“Whatever you’re doing to your face, you need to stop it right now,” others wrote.

Chelsea has faced backlash from fans who believe she is expecting her fifth child.

Watson, four, Layne, three, and Walker, 11 months, are her children with husband Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea is also the mother of 12-year-old Aubree, whom she shares with ex-husband Adam Lind.

Chelsea’s Instagram for Aubree sparked pregnancy rumors…

