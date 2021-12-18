On this week’s episode of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Chelsea returns to reclaim what is rightfully hers.

Chelsea Returns to Reclaim What Is Hers on ‘The Young and the Restless’ Weekly Recap

There are plenty of buzz-worthy moments in the Young and the Restless recap.

The most significant moment is Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) return to Genoa City.

However, everyone’s favorite residents were embroiled in a slew of drama.

Let’s take a look at the week’s highlights.

Chelsea’s return to The Young and the Restless kicks off the weekly recap.

Anita Lawson (Catherine Bach), the fashion designer’s mother, was recovering from hip surgery and was out of town.

Chelsea reunited with her son Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) for a happy reunion, but not everyone was happy to see her.

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) has made it clear to his ex-wife that they will not reconcile.

Chelsea was offered a job at Newman Fashion by him, though.

Chelsea accepted the offer after meeting with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), her new co-worker and Adam’s girlfriend.

Sally Meets Her Match in Chelsea, on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Chelsea’s focus, however, appears to be on Sally rather than the clothes.

Chelsea is aware that the redhead has feelings for Adam and is plotting to put a stop to it before the relationship worsens.

Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) reintegration into society is difficult.

Chance shared his fears and memories of the events in Spain with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Devon is understandably concerned about Chance’s impact on Dominic.

Later, Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) informed Chance that the bomber had been apprehended.

Chance’s mood was lifted by the good news, but it was dampened when he overheard Devon telling Dominic that he’d be seeing him more.

Chance and Devon appear to be feuding over baby Dominic, as expected.

The Newman family on The Young and the Restless is prone to drama.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) have recently fought.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was left to keep the peace because she didn’t want anything to ruin their vacation.

Nikki used dirty tactics to get Nick’s attention by pretending to send an emergency text, but her plan worked.

The father and son talked for quite a while and worked out their differences.

So it appears that the Newmans will have a happy holiday season.

On The Young and the Restless, the battle between Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam continues.

Following Adam and Victor’s victory over Jesse Gaines (Jamison…

