Cher, Adam Lambert, and others pay tribute to Meat Loaf, who died at the age of 74.

Cher, Adam Lambert, and Others Pay Tribut to Meat Loaf, Who Passed Away at the Age of 74

Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) is a legendary musician who has passed away.

He had died at the age of 74 years.

On Friday, January 21, the late Fight Club actor’s family issued a statement on his official Facebook page, announcing his death.

The social media post read, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends.”

“His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” is still among the best-selling albums of all time.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement continued.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, “from his heart to your souls.”

Following the news of the Texas native’s death, a number of his former coworkers and other celebrity fans expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of his time in the industry.

“When we did ‘Dead Ringer,’ we had a lot of fun with Meatloaf.

On Friday, Chertweeted, “I Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, and Fans.”

“Is it just me, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?”

The late “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” performer and the 75-year-old Burlesque star previously collaborated on “Dead Ringer for Love,” a duet released in 1981.

On Twitter, Adam Lambert paid tribute to the late singer by sharing a throwback photo of the two.

“Forever and ever, a gentle-hearted powerhouse rockstar.

You were so thoughtful.

“Your music will always be iconic,” the 39-year-old American Idol contestant wrote.

“I’m sure you’re performing in far-off places.”

Sir, may you rest in peace.”

Meat Loaf’s music inspired the 1994 original jukebox musical Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, which included songs like “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “For Crying Out Loud,” and “I’d Lie for You.”

The show’s book has been completed.

