Cher, Adam Lambert, and Others Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf, Who Passed Away at the Age of 74

Cher, Adam Lambert, and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf, Who Passed Away at the Age of 74

Meat Loaf, who died on Friday morning at the age of 74, was mourned by rock fans all over the world.

Meat Loaf’s real name was Marvin Lee Aday, and he is best known for his on-stage antics, the top-selling 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, and the hit song “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t That).” He also had film and television roles in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, Spice World, and Wayne’s World.

On social media, celebrities and fans alike have paid tribute to the late musician-actor.

“Had So Much Fun With Meat Loaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher wrote on her website.

I sincerely apologize to his family, friends, and supporters.

Is it just me, or are incredible people in the arts dying every other day!?”

“A gentle hearted powerhouse rock star forever and ever,” wrote Adam Lambert, who reprised Meat Loaf’s Rocky Horror Picture Show character, Eddie, in Fox’s 2016 reimagining.

You were so thoughtful.

Your music will live on in the hearts and minds of all who hear it.

In the great beyond, I’m sure you’re performing concerts.

Sir, may you rest in peace.

“RIP Meatloaf,” Boy George wrote on Twitter.

All of his family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.

In a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood, he once flipped me upside down.”

Here are some more Meat Loaf tributes:

Rock will resound through the heavens.

Meatloaf, you are no longer with us.

Jim, please accept my heartfelt condolences.

ALW

Meatloaf is a type of meat loaf that comes in a loaf

What a legend you are.

Rick, may you rest in peace x pic.twitter.comoKfdfetUhh

RIP, Meat Loaf, 74, one of rock’s all-time great characters, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the most well-known.

