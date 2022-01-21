Cher, Adam Lambert, and Others Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf, Who Passed Away at the Age of 74

Cher, Adam Lambert, and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf, Who Passed Away at the Age of 74

Meat Loaf, who died on Friday morning at the age of 74, was mourned by rock fans all over the world.

Meat Loaf’s real name was Marvin Lee Aday, and he is best known for his on-stage antics, the top-selling 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, and the hit song “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t That).” He also had film and television roles in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, Spice World, and Wayne’s World.

On social media, celebrities and fans alike have paid tribute to the late musician-actor.

“Had So Much Fun With Meat Loaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher wrote on her website.

I sincerely apologize to his family, friends, and supporters.

Is it just me, or are incredible people in the arts dying every other day!?”

“A gentle hearted powerhouse rock star forever and ever,” wrote Adam Lambert, who reprised Meat Loaf’s Rocky Horror Picture Show character, Eddie, in Fox’s 2016 reimagining.

You were so thoughtful.

Your music will live on in the hearts and minds of all who hear it.

In the great beyond, I’m sure you’re performing concerts.

Sir, may you rest in peace.

“RIP Meatloaf,” Boy George wrote on Twitter.

All of his family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.

In a Chinese restaurant in St Johns Wood, he once flipped me upside down.”

Here are some more Meat Loaf tributes:

Rock will resound through the heavens.

Meatloaf, you are no longer with us.

Jim, please accept my heartfelt condolences.

What a legend you are.

Rick, may you rest in peace x pic.twitter.comoKfdfetUhh

RIP, Meat Loaf, 74, one of rock’s all-time great characters, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the most well-known.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP#Meatloafpic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace – Rick x pic.twitter.com/oKfdfetUhh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century – https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

Holy shit…I just told my wife last night that I didn’t want Meatloaf and I wake up to this news. I’m so sorry — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) January 21, 2022

He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf. pic.twitter.com/SP0BPJ9AaX — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 21, 2022

I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) January 21, 2022

Genuinely gutted about Meat Loaf. Enormous fan since I was a kid. A friend got him to do a video for my 39th birthday. It was 27 minutes long and hugely entertaining. One of a kind. RIP. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf. I had the pleasure of meeting you at events around the world. You will be missed… but your music will live on! pic.twitter.com/3hi8xEXvgw — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) January 21, 2022