Cher and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf, Who Passed Away at the Age of 74

Cher and Others Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf, Who Died at the Age of 74

Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the songs “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything for Love,” has died at the age of 74.

A statement on his official Facebook page read, “Our hearts are broken.”

A beloved performer has died, and Hollywood is in mourning.

Meat Loaf, aka Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74, according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page early Friday, January.

number twenty-one

The message started, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are deeply grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time,” the statement concluded.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Many fans, friends, and fellow celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the “Bat Out of Hell” singer after learning of his death overnight.

Cher tweeted, “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'”

“I sincerely apologize to his family, friends, and fans.”

“RIP Meatloaf,” Boy George tweeted.

“He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood,” he wrote, “and I send love and prayers to all his family and close friends.”

Meat Loaf was an actor who appeared in films such as Fight Club, Wayne’s World, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, in addition to writing hit songs.

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” Stephen Fry wrote on Twitter.

“I had a lot of fun doing a sketch with him on Saturday Live back in the last century…he had the rare and wonderful quality of being both frightening and cuddly.”

While no other details about Meat Loaf’s death have been made public at this time, he did have health issues in the past.

During a performance of “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” in 2016, he passed out on stage…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Singer Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher and More Stars Pay Tribute