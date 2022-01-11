Cher and Saweetie collaborate with MAC Cosmetics to put high-performance make-up to the test.

Cher and Saweetie Collaborate with MAC Cosmetics to Test High-Performance Makeup

There’s no need to “Turn Back Time” to get Cher and Saweetie’s MAC Cosmetics “Icy” look.

We chose these Cher and Saweetie-endorsed products because we think you’ll like them at these prices.

Cher and Saweetie are paid MAC Cosmetics spokespeople.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

We’ve all done it: gotten all dolled up, looked amazing in the bathroom mirror at home, left the house, and then looked in the mirror wondering, “What happened to my lipstick?” or “How did I sweat off my makeup?”

For the Challenge Accepted campaign, Cher and Saweetie collaborated with MAC Cosmetics.

MAC makeup is long-lasting and high-quality; if the artists can perform for an entire concert while still wearing their makeup, those are products worth using.

MAC products are high-performing and high-quality, and they go above and beyond to meet your expectations.

We see the two of them performing in the commercial, as well as other MAC customers swimming and exercising with their makeup still on point.

Take a look at their campaign and the long-lasting products they’re using down below.

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 was worn by Cher and Saweetie for the campaign.

This modern, lightweight, natural-looking matt foundation is exactly what you need to keep shine under control for the entire day.

It comes in a wide range of shades with 63 options for buildable medium-to-full coverage.

This makeup is acne-free and suitable for all skin types, including oily skin.

It’s sweat- and heat-resistant, and it doesn’t streak, settle, cake, or fade throughout the day, which is a big plus.

“I’ve been missing out for years!! Amazing coverage with a skin-like finish, highly pigmented, and amazing lasting power!! My new holy grail foundation!!!” exclaimed one customer.

“Just to say I’ve been using this product for the past 13 yrs and it is EVERYTHING!” said another shopper.

This multi-purpose spray can be used for a variety of purposes.

Use it to set your look after you’ve applied your makeup.

You can use it to hydrate your skin before applying makeup as…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Cher and Saweetie Team Up With MAC Cosmetics to Put High-Performance Makeup to the Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)