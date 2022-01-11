Cher Shares Her ‘Never Get Old’ Secret: ‘It’s All About Having Fun.’

Cher is an award-winning singer known for her long dark hair and songs like “Believe” and “Strong Enough.” As part of her partnership with MAC Cosmetics and their “Challenge Accepted” campaign, Cher discussed her relationship with makeup as well as her secret to never growing old.

Cher is one of the actors in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and she later released her Dancing Queen album, which included ABBA covers.

According to Variety, Cher said in a statement, “I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair, or costumes at four.”

“I was always tenacious… I never gave up, no matter what happened.”

I couldn’t care less about what other people thought.

I took chances because… what else could you do? I was like a bumper car, backing up and turning around when I hit a wall.

“Challenge Accepted for a Millenium,” I’ve been saying.

MAC Cosmetics teamed up with Cher for their “Challenge Accepted” campaign, encouraging fans to try waterproof makeup.

Cher appeared in commercials alongside Saweetie, the singer of “Best Friend.”

Cher revealed what she does to stay young as a musician with a multi-decade career.

This artist, who is now over 70 years old, revealed that one of the ways she stays young is by changing her makeup and embracing her inner girl.

Cher said in an interview with People, “You never stop being a girl.”

“You’ll never grow old if you never stop being a girl.”

Cher commented on her transition away from Sonny and Cher–era disco makeup as a celebrity known for wearing a variety of looks.

When it comes to self-expression through makeup, the artist still enjoys “mixing it up.”

During the same People interview, she stated, “It’s all about having fun.”

“I just think people who are concerned about how someone applies makeup should get a life.”

Cher is known for being a pioneer in the world of infomercials and celebrity brand deals, partnering with major corporations decades before it was the norm for celebrities to do so.

Cher collaborated with Ugg for their “Feel” campaign in 2022, which honors national heroes and promotes positive social change.

Cher created… with the help of VIDA, a fashion company.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/nZXRV4MezEw” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/nZXRV4MezEw/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/nZXRV4MezEw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]