Cherie Blair wishes Carrie Symonds ‘all the best’ after giving birth to a healthy baby boy

Cherie Blair wished Carrie Symonds ‘all the best’ after she gave birth to a healthy baby boy with Boris Johnson this morning.

Mrs Blair delivered her fourth child, Leo, three years after Labour’s 1997 general election win, making him the first baby to be born to a serving Prime Minister in over 150 years.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, the QC, 65, told host Lorraine Kelly there is ‘additional strain’ when you’re a new mother living your life in the public eye.

However, she assured that Carrie will receive ‘the best’ care there is while living in Downing Street.

Kelly asked Cherie whether she had any advice for Carrie.

‘I mean obviously she is much younger than I was’, said Cherie.

‘I was 45, she’s in her early 30s. It’s her first, baby Leo was my fourth.

Referencing the global pandemic, she said: ‘I think for everyone pregnant at this time, there are restraints on how people can support you.’

‘I’m sure she will absolutely get the best care and doing it in the public eye is an additional strain, but I wish her all the best.’

Boris, 55, was said to be at Carrie’s side throughout the labour at an NHS hospital in London today, as she gave birth weeks earlier than anticipated.

The safe arrival of their child, Carrie’s first and Boris’ sixth, has come as a shock because Carrie was expected to give birth later in the summer, although a due date was never confirmed by the couple.

They announced the pregnancy on February 29, days after the PM’s divorce from Marina Wheeler was confirmed, and got engaged while holidaying on the exclusive Caribbean island of Mustique over the new year.

Announcing the birth of their son, who has not been named yet, his spokesperson said: ‘The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.’

No 10 have not revealed the hospital they went to – although St Thomas’, where Boris was in intensive care this month, is the closest to Downing Street.

It was reported that Carrie sent Boris scans of the baby while he was ill with coronavirus earlier this month to raise his spirits.

Carrie has been back living with Boris after she had previously been self-isolating in Camberwell, South London, with the couple’s dog Dilyn, after suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.

Earlier this month Carrie revealed that she was ‘reassured’ after reading guidance for pregnant woman, who are still placed in the vulnerable group.

She posted on Twitter saying: ‘I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

‘Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.’

In early March that he is likely to take his two-week paternity leave when their child is born – but it is not known if he will take a fortnight off now at a time of national emergency.