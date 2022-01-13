Cherry Cheesecake Shooters from Ree Drummond’s ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Ree Drummond’s Cherry Cheesecake Shooters recipe from “The Pioneer Woman”

If you’re looking for a tasty treat, the Pioneer Woman has just the recipe for you.

Ree Drummond demonstrated how to make cherry cheesecake shooters for home cooks.

Here’s how to make this dessert.

Drummond claims that her cheesecake shooters are simple to prepare.

The best part about this recipe is that it doesn’t require you to start from scratch.

Drummond uses canned pie filling in this recipe.

“On Saturday, I made these incredibly easy and exceedingly cute desserts on my Food Network show,” Drummond writes on her website.

“They’re mini cherry cheesecake shooters made with a quick cream cheese filling and canned pie filling (wait for it).”

It takes 15 minutes to make them.

“Perhaps sixteen.”

Frozen sweet cherries, honey, butter, almond extract, and graham crackers are just a few of the ingredients you’ll need for this recipe.

Whiskey is also used by Drummond, but it is not required.

“Grab the whiskey from your nightstand and pour a little in!” advises Drummond.

“Be careful if you’re using an open flame (you can turn it off temporarily while you pour it in).”

If you don’t want to drink whiskey, leave it out.”

In a medium saucepan, Drummond starts by combining the cherries and honey.

Over medium heat, she cooks the mixture until it is hot and bubbling.

She then adds the whiskey and cooks it for another two minutes.

She then adds butter and stirs it in until it melts.

After that, Drummond adds cornstarch and lemon juice.

She then adds the almond extract after another 2 to 3 minutes.

She pours the mixture into a bowl in the following step.

She wraps the bowl in plastic wrap and puts it in the fridge for a few hours once the mixture has reached room temperature.

The full list of ingredients and instructions can be found here.

Drummond makes her cheesecake shooters in a wine glass.

You can, however, use any small glass dish you like.

“Spoon some [graham cracker]crumbs into the bottom of a glass to assemble them,” Drummond writes on The Pioneer Woman website.

“I used mini wine glasses (which you can find in many department stores or kitchen supply stores; they’re adorable!) but you could also use demitasse cups or small mason jars.”

It doesn’t matter what size glass you use; any small one will suffice.”

Drummond’s white chocolate mini cheesecakes are another cheesecake recipe worth trying.

The following are some of the ingredients you’ll require…

