Cheryl Burke compares pro-celebrity pairings to an “Arranged Marriage” on “Dancing With the Stars”

Cheryl Burke has been a member of the Dancing With the Stars cast of professional ballroom dancers for 15 years.

In seasons 2 and 3, she was the first female pro to win back-to-back mirrorball trophies.

Burke has missed four of the 20 seasons she has played in.

All of these seasons, however, bring a slew of celebrity partners with them.

Burke once compared the pairings to “an arranged marriage.”

Burke knows the dynamics of two strangers, a professional and a celebrity, thrown together for eight weeks and forced to have chemistry in order to translate ballroom dances that rely heavily on trust and sensuality after 20 seasons.

Burke told Parade, “I always compare this to an arranged marriage.”

“Basically, you’re thrown into this,” Burke explained, “and this is going to be your partner.”

“It’s critical that we [the pros]and the celebrities alike approach this competition with an open mind, because the show will be a poor experience if we don’t.”

When two people dance together, they must trust one another because “how can you perform and have chemistry if you don’t trust each other?”

Burke admitted that she would prefer her celebrity partners to have little or no dance experience after spending years quickly disseminating and explaining complicated ballroom techniques to all types of dancers.

Burke discussed celebrities who have danced in a specific style before beginning ballroom training during an interview with E! News Daily Pop.

“I almost prefer athletes,” Burke explained, “because when you have dance experience but it’s not ballroom dance, it’s like you have to un-train your brain, and it’s a lot harder to develop new habits when you’ve done something for so long.”

“Our challenge as a couple with AJ [McLean] was to get rid of those hip-hop postures,” she said of the Backstreet Boys member.

Burke said she’s not sure if Season 30 will be her final season as a Dancing With the Stars pro.

Burke said in an interview on the Tamron Hall Show, as reported by Us Weekly, that she feels great physically.

She is aware, however, that her professional time on the show is limited.

“As a dancer, especially a woman, you know that our career doesn’t last very long.”

The fact that…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.