Cheryl Burke of DWTS ‘wants to be the first show mentor’ after 15 years on the hit show.

Cheryl Burke, who has spent 15 years on the popular competition series DANCING WITH THE STARS, “wants to become the show’s first mentor” in a promotion from pro dancer.

On the current season of the ABC series, the 37-year-old is the partner of Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, with whom he is in the finals.

Cheryl is interested in holding formal talks with executives at the show, including Tyra Banks, who also hosts the show, according to an insider exclusively told The Sun.

“In an ideal world, Cheryl would love to have this job next year instead of being a dancer,” a source revealed.

“Essentially, it’s her own unique role, one that honors her time on the show and experience while also adding value to the artists.”

Cheryl is interested in becoming the show’s first mentor for a reason, according to a friend, who added that the actress “hopes this role will also allow her to have a greater voice in the creative process surrounding the series.”

“Many inside the production know that Cheryl has opinions on what new ideas might appeal to viewers.

And, by being open about new ideas, the show may be able to gain a foothold in the audience.”

“People forget Cheryl has given so much of her time and life to this show, often ignoring family commitments,” the insider said.

“We’ve reached a point where something must change.”

The real question is whether the producers and ABC care enough about her to keep her on board.

This debate could go either way.

“Obviously, the executives have already received negative feedback from fans after releasing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

If Cheryl leaves, it’s possible that they’ll lose touch with their audience.”

Tom, who is now a former DWTS host, announced on Twitter in July that he would not be returning for Season 29 of the show.

Soon after, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement to ET confirming the news and revealing that his co-host Erin was also leaving.

Tyra Banks, the creator of America’s Next Top Model, was named host a day after Tom and Erin were fired.

Cheryl made her first appearance on the show in 2006, winning her first season alongside Drew Lachey.

Cheryl tested positive for Covid-19 this season and had to withdraw from the dance competition for a week.

The duo would perform from afar before returning to the stage and eventually reaching the finals.

Cheryl Lawrence married Matthew Lawrence in 2019.

She previously spoke out about…

