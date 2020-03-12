Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are “Not Worried” About Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chet Hanks knows parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilsonare fighters through and through.

After the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife of three decades had tested positive for the Coronavirus, their 29-year-old son took to social media to share an update on his family. “What’s up everyone?” Chet said in an Instagram video. “Yeah, it’s true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick.”

“They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously,” he added. “But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Indeed, Hollywood has massive amounts of love for the beloved couple. Following the news, Tom and Rita’s friends and fellow celebs began flooding social media with messages of support.

“It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point,” wrote Whitney Cummings while Wilmer Valderrama and Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall both commented on the Instagram with hearts and prayer hands. Meanwhile, Skai Jakcson tweeted, “NOT TOM” alongside a string of crying emojis.

“Wishing two of the kindest, coolest, most talented people in the world ⁦⁦@tomhanks & @RitaWilson a swift recovery,” tweeted Mia Farrow. Chimed in Marlon Wayans, “DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle.”

