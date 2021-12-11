Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, has revealed that her two children, Ryder, four, and Ace, six months, have been’signed with a print and commercial agency.’

Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, has revealed that her children Ryder, four, and Ace, six months, have been’signed with a print and commercial agency.’

In the run-up to the explosive premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the proud new Teen Momager announced the news on Instagram with some of the children’s new professional photographs.

Cheyenne, 29, took to Instagram to announce her children’s burgeoning modeling and acting careers.

The mom-of-two proudly smiled as she proudly displayed some of her children’s new professional photos, holding Ace in one arm and Ryder cuddled up against her hip and smiling in the other.

Ace and Ryder looked adorable together, smiling and posing for the camera in additional photos by Asha Bailey photography.

“I am so proud of both of my babies! They both got signed to a print andamp; commercial agency last week,” Cheyenne wrote.

“It’s a full circle because it’s the same agency I worked for when I was a kid.”

“As of yesterday, Ace has already booked his first job!” continued the Teen Mom. “It’s an amazing feeling being able to help Ryder pursue her dreams,’mom, I want to be a Disney kid,’ and y’all know I’ll move mountains to make it happen!”

“Let’s go!” Cheyenne’s fiancé, Zach Davis, also expressed his support in the comments.

In April, the couple announced their engagement.

Cheyenne has a son named Ace and a daughter named Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

During an explosive brawl while filming the new franchise spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Cheyenne flipped a table over onto her ex-co-star Farrah Abraham.

In a new teaser, Farrah, 30, can be seen yelling “you guys are adults” at her former co-stars, escalating tensions between several of the girls during the spinoff series.

“Let’s talk then, b***h! Let’s do it,” Cheyenne screamed back as she flipped a white table covered in red Solo cups towards Farrah.

As the mother of two stomped away from the explosive scene, the ex-MTV star raised her hand in defiance and said, “NO.”

After being fired in October 2017 for taking part in a sex tape, Farrah made a surprise appearance on the new network special.

The TV personality claimed earlier this week that she was physically “ATTACKED” by her co-stars while filming the show, as she encouraged them to “do better.”

The controversial actress opened up to TMZ about her big return to MTV on the Teen Mom Spin-off, which was filmed earlier this fall.

“How was it seeing some of your old castmates after so long?” the interviewer inquired…

