Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, has shared a sweet new photo of Ace, who is ‘living that baby life’ in a onesie, smiling and laughing.

Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, has shared a sweet new photo of Ace, who is ‘living that baby life,’ smiling and laughing in a onesie.

CHEYENNE Floyd shared new photos on Instagram of her son Ace getting into the holiday spirit.

Ace’s festive onesie did the rest of the talking as the Teen Mom OG star simply captioned the adorable snaps with a tree and heart emoji.

“Living that baby life” was written on the six-month-old’s outfit.

In the photos, you can also see a custom pillow with “The Davis Family” printed on it.

While promoting an upcoming holiday sale for her clothing line, the MTV star shared more adorable photos of the mother-son duo on Instagram in late November.

This latest dose of wholesome content has a lot of fans excited.

One Instagram user wrote, “He’s like a mini Chey! Omfg he and Ry will look like they could be twins when they’re older.”

“Wishing you all the best, Ace.”

Another person wrote, “Tooo adorable.”

Cheyenne, 28, gave birth to Ace in May with fiancé Zach Davis. She also has a four-year-old daughter, Ryder, with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Cheyenne’s calm Instagram presence contrasts sharply with her behavior during the filming of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

In a new teaser, Cheyenne is seen competing with Farrah Abhraham.

She flipped a table over onto her ex-co-star during a messy brawl in footage from the new spinoff.

Farrah, 30, was caught on camera yelling “you guys are adults” at her former co-stars, causing a rift between several of the women.

“Let’s talk then, b***h!” Cheyenne, 29, screamed as she flipped a white table covered in red Solo cups towards Farrah.

As the mother of two stomped away, the ex-MTV star raised her hand in defiance, saying, “NO.”

Zach also appears to enjoy playing dad to Ryder.

“My Ryd or Die,” he captioned photos of Ryder he posted to Instagram in December.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne revealed her struggles with “snapping back” after the birth of her second child Ace over the summer.

“Working on embracing my new body as it has had the honor of carrying two beautiful babies,” she wrote in a post.

“I’m attempting to let go of the pressures of having the perfect snap back andamp; to give myself grace.”

So, here’s a look at my favorite nursing bra and postpartum leggings.”

Cheyenne teased the proposed date of her wedding to Zach on Instagram back in September.

A display piece on her counter reads “365 days until Mr and Mrs,” according to a photo she posted to her Instagram story.

She captioned the photo with a sweet “I love you” as…

