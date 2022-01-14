Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, proudly shares a photo of her 7-month-old son Ace with his first tooth.

Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, proudly shares a photo of her 7-month-old son Ace showing off his first tooth.

Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, shared a sweet photo of her baby boy, pointing out his first tooth.

The 29-year-old shared a sweet photo of her smiling baby boy on her Instagram Stories.

Cheyenne captured a close-up of her seven-month-old son Ace, who was sitting up in his crib with a big grin on his face.

With his big brown eyes staring up at the camera, the toddler was still in the holiday spirit, wearing a Santa Claus onesie.

He parted his lips just enough for his single baby tooth to show through.

“Y’all see that little tooth!” Cheyenne exclaimed, pointing to the tooth with an arrow pointing towards her son’s mouth.

Cheyenne previously shared photos of the baby and her daughter Ryder from a family vacation in Mexico.

She shared a sweet photo of herself and Ace cuddling outside in the sunshine on her Instagram Story.

She smiled as she leaned her head against his, while he stared straight into the camera lens and dipped his tongue slightly.

Chey labeled the image “Mood.”

Ryder was also photographed on the beach, wearing a cute bikini with hearts on it and holding up two peace signs.

Another adorable photo shows the four-year-old holding her baby brother in a lounge chair, both of them smiling and laughing.

She was later seen in a stroller, pushing him around.

Cheyenne, meanwhile, sat with her fiancé Zach Davis, who posed with a lime in his mouth, displaying major cleavage in a low-cut black bathing suit.

In a selfie with the married couple, Teen Mom wrote, “Also crashed my besties honeymoon.”

Cheyenne also posted a slew of other photos of the family of four having fun on their vacation to her Instagram account.

Cheyenne enjoyed some alone time with Zach in one of the romantic photos in the gallery.

The two of them kissed in front of the stunning scenery as they posed on a deck overlooking the water.

“Back home andamp; having vacation withdrawals… also feeling like after a trip with three kids we need a vacation, after the vacation lol (adult only),” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

“Wishing everyone a fantastic start to the New Year!”

Cheyenne and Zach welcomed their first child, Ace, in May, and she shares Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Zach has been a supportive step-parent to Cheyenne’s oldest child, Ryder, despite the fact that he is not his biological child.

He even got a tattoo of Ryder’s face on his hand to show his love for his stepdaughter.

He was also successful in capturing her…

