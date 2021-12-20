Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, reveals her fiance’s tattoo tribute to her daughter Ryder.

Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, reveals her fiancé’s tattoo tribute to her daughter Ryder.

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom revealed the tattoo her fiancé Zach Davis got to honor his stepdaughter Ryder in an emotional video post.

She wrote, “You never cease to astound me.”

The Teen Mom OG star, who is engaged to Zach Davis, revealed on social media that he has a new tattoo on his hand.

But this wasn’t just any ink job.

Instead, Zach wanted a portrait of his 4-year-old stepdaughter Ryder to be displayed.

Cheyenne wrote on Instagram, “You never cease to amaze me @z.terrel,” before crediting tattoo artist Chris Booker.

“I’m so fortunate to have a man who not only loves me, but also loves my daughter as if she were his own.”

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting and gushing about how thoughtful the gesture was.

Cheyenne stated, “I was emotional all day.”

“He’s looking forward to surprising her.”

Cameras were rolling at the tattoo shop, according to social media posts, indicating that this moment could be featured in an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG. Cheyenne is also expected to appear in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres in January.

In 2017, Cheyenne gave birth to Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

In May 2021, the MTV reality star and Zach welcomed a baby boy.

Cheyenne and her ex-boyfriend have maintained a strong bond, as Teen Mom fans are aware.

Cory has been invited to Cheyenne’s wedding to Zach, which is coming up soon.

Cheyenne told E! News in September, “We support each other, our relationships, and our families.”

“Cory and I are pals.

We first met as friends.

We’ve been friends for a long time.

We’re just two friends with a baby.”

“We do the best we can with co-parenting.”

“We butt heads,” the Rage Against Ry co-founder added, “but we try to argue in a healthy way.”

“We do a lot of agreeing to disagree, and we do a lot of forgiveness.”

We don’t hide anything.

We communicate with one another.

We need to be because we have Ryder and want him to grow up in a healthy environment.

It isn’t a typical one, but it is typical for her.”

And as the holidays approach, Ryder is well aware that she has a plethora of…

