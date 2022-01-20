Cheyenne Floyd, a teen mom, shares hilarious photos of her fiance Zach Davis sleeping on his 31st birthday.

Zach is seen cuddling up to their seven-month-old son Ace in the hilarious photos.

Cheyenne, 29, captioned the photos on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday baby @z.terrel chapter 31 is going to be one to remember! I love you!”

“Hopefully he doesn’t sleep his way through Chapter 31…haha! Happy Birthday!!” said one fan.

“Obviously, he and Ace are nap partners,” another joked.

“Crying!! Happy Birthday @z.terrel!!” wrote a third.

“Thank you for being my best friend.. loving me on my worst andamp; best days.. giving me everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a husband and bonus father to our babies..” Cheyenne continued her birthday wishes in her stories, posting a smiling picture of her beau and saying, “Thank you for being my best friend.. loving me on my worst andamp; best days.. giving me everything I’ve ever dreamed of in a husband and father bonus father to our babies..”

“You have the kindest heart, and I adore you.”

I’m looking forward to marrying you.”

After dating since high school, the MTV star and Zach got engaged in April of last year.

They welcomed baby Ace in May, and she has a four-year-old son named Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Zach has been a loving stepfather to Cheyenne’s oldest child, Ryder, even though he is not his biological child.

He even got a tattoo of Ryder’s face to show his love for his step-daughter.

Along with the portrait, Zach got her name tattooed.

Cheyenne’s “fine” fiance was recently fawned over by Teen Mom Family Reunion fans after he ditched the shirt during an episode of the MTV show.

“Public Appreciation Post: Cheyenne, thank you for filming this beautiful man with his shirt off,” the original poster wrote on Reddit after seeing a clip of Cheyenne’s shirtless beau.

“For real, girl,” says the narrator.

“He’s a beautiful man!” exclaimed one fan, while another added, “I’m not a huge fan of tons of tattoos, but damn he’s hot.”

“His personality makes him hotter too,” wrote another commenter. “Just hope he keeps being down to earth like he is because it makes Chey better.”

“He fine,” someone else simply added.