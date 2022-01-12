Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s Coparenting Ups and Downs

The Ups and Downs of Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s Coparenting Over the Years

Exes Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are putting their parenting skills to the test while raising their daughter Ryder.

In April 2017, the Los Angeles native gave birth to her baby girl, but her fellow Challenge alum wasn’t immediately informed that he was the father because they had only spent one night together.

“When I found out I was expecting a child, everything in my life changed.

“It’s a feeling inside of you that there’s a bigger purpose,” the Michigan native told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in December 2017.

“Now, instead of doing things for myself, I’m doing everything for my daughter.”

For the first time, I had to put someone else ahead of myself.

I feel like I’ve got my power pack on and am untouchable when it comes to my child.

I have her, and she is all the love I require.

It made me feel like I had a purpose in life.

I never imagined I could love anyone more than myself, and yet here I am!”

Ryder, she continued, was a “blessing,” and he needed her “more” than she needed him.

“She has an amazing family in Cheyenne’s family,” the personal trainer said at the time. “I’m just glad that now we can give her two families and give her all the love we can.”

“Becoming a father simply means that it’s time to mature.”

You have a child in the world, and you must provide for someone else… so buckle up and get to work!”

Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, announced that they were expecting their first child two years after Ryder’s birth.

Mila, their daughter, is due in April 2020.

Floyd, on the other hand, married Zach Davis in April 2021.

Ace, her son with the realtor, was born one month after Davis’ proposal.

In January 2021, the Teen Mom OG star exclusively told Us about Ryder’s big sister role: “She’s way more into it than I thought she would be.”

“Every night, she prays for the child.”

She awakens and converses with the infant.

It’s really adorable.

I didn’t think she’d be bothered… at such a young age.

It’s been a lot of fun going through it with her.”

