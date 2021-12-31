Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé Zach Davis are on a luxury vacation with their children Ryder, 4, and Ace, 7 months.

Inside Cheyenne Floyd’s luxury vacation with her fiancé Zach Davis and their children Ryder, 4, and Ace, 7 months.

Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé Zach Davis took their two children, Ryder, four, and Ace, seven months, on a luxury vacation to Mexico.

Cheyenne shared photos from her lavish vacation with fans weeks before the Teen Mom reunion aired.

Cheyenne, 29, took her two children and fiancé Zach to Mexico for a lavish vacation.

They went to large water parks and walked on the beach to cool off from their hot son.

The family appeared to be staying at a high-end resort in Mexico, but the exact location has yet to be revealed.

Ryder, who is full of personality, posed sassily in front of the camera in many of the photos, and Ace smiled happily.

Ace cuddled up to his mother’s face as she held her baby boy in her arms in Cheyenne’s last photo from her photo dump.

“Mexico photo dump (part 1),” the Teen Mom captioned her post.

Zach also sent Ace a series of snaps while on vacation.

The father-son duo wore matching plaid Burberry swimsuits and hats while spending time near the pool in the photos.

“Los momentos son para siempre,” he captioned the photos in Spanish.

On his Instagram Story, Zach continued to document their matching outfits by posting a photo of Ace sitting in his lap.

Cheyenne also shared a photo of her nephew and her four-year-old daughter Ryder relaxing by the pool, giving Teen Mom OG fans a sneak peek into their Mexico vacation.

Ace was seen smiling happily in his Burberry ensemble in another photo shared by Cheyenne.

Cheyenne and Zach welcomed their first child, Ace, in May, and she shares Ryder with her ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Zach has been a supportive stepfather to Cheyenne’s oldest child, Ryder, despite the fact that he is not his biological child.

He even got a tattoo of Ryder’s face on his hand to show his love for his stepdaughter.

Along with the portrait, he had her name tattooed.

Cheyenne was the first to tweet about the tattoo, writing, “My fiancé tattooed his bonus daughter’s portrait today.”

“I am so blessed to have a man who not only loves me but also loves my daughter as his own,” she added.

“Seriously crying omg,” said one fan, who couldn’t get enough of the display.

“Omg that’s so beautiful! I’m crying,” said a second Instagram user.

It’s beautiful to see a man treat your child as if he were his own.

That’s how it ought to be.

You got your hands on a genuine one…

God bless you, one for which we all pray!”

Another user echoed the sentiment…

